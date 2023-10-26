Custom Indicator Feeds

At Cloudflare, due to the large size of our network, our threat intelligence team is able to crowdsource attack trends and protect our customers automatically, especially from zero-day vulnerabilities such as the HTTP/2 Rapid Reset attack External link icon Open external link . However, in some cases, Cloudflare will partner with external entities that have their own feeds which can be shared with eligible Cloudflare customers.

With Custom Indicator Feeds, Cloudflare will provide a threat intelligence feed based on data received from various Cyber Defense Collaboration groups. The security filtering capability will be made available to eligibile public and private sector financial organizations – improving the security posture for the entire sector.