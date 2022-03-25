Get started

Before you can begin using Magic WAN, be sure to complete the onboarding steps below.

​​ 1. Scope your configuration

The onboarding process begins with an initial kickoff call where Cloudflare engages with your organization to confirm the scope and timeline for setting up Magic WAN.

After your call with Cloudflare, complete the prerequisites .

​​ 2. Configure your Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels

Configure your Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels to connect Cloudflare to your origin infrastructure.

​​ 3. Configure static routes

Configure your static routes to route your traffic through your Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels.

​​ 4. Run endpoint health checks

Specify the endpoint IP addresses to use for endpoint health checks that monitor the overall health of your connections.

​​ 5. Go live

After setting Magic WAN, we also recommend you review your Firewall configuration at this time.