Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Product directory
Learning paths
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
Twitter
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Style Guide
Overview
Grammar
Overview
Parts of speech
Overview
Abbreviations
Acronyms
Anthropomorphisms
Capitalization
Compound words
Contractions
Nouns and pronouns
Possessives
Prepositions
Slang
Punctuation marks and symbols
Overview
Ampersands
Colons
Commas
Dashes
Exclamation points
Percentages
Periods
Quotation marks
Semicolons
Components
Overview
Anchor heading
Asides
Available notifications
Badges
Buttons
Cards
Code blocks
Descriptions
Details
Directory listing
Example
External resources
Feature
Feature table
File tree
Footnotes
Glossary
Glossary definition
Glossary tooltip
Icons
Inline badge
Last reviewed
Link cards
List examples
List tutorials
Mermaid
Package Managers
Pages build environment
Pages build preset
Pages build presets table
Plan
Plan info
Product features
Products by tag
Related product
Render
Resources by selector
Rule ID
Spotlight author details
Steps
Stream
Tabs
Worker Starter
YouTube
Formatting
Overview
Structure
Overview
Links
Lists
Paragraphs and line breaks
Sentence structure
Tables
Code block guidelines
Code conventions and format
Dates and times
Example values
External references
File types and extensions
Footnotes
Keyboard keys
Notes and other notation types
Numbers and units of measurement
Product name and pluralization
UI elements
URLs and domain names
Developer documentation content strategy
Overview
Content types
Overview
How to select a content type
3rd-party integration guide
Changelog
Concept
Configuration
Design guide
Get started
How to
Implementation guide
Navigation
Overview
Reference
Reference architecture
Reference architecture diagram
Support content
Troubleshooting
Tutorial
Component attributes
Overview
Context
Diagrams
Dynamic lists
Examples
Glossary entry
Intended audience
Introduction
Links
Mathematical operations
Next steps
Notes/tips/warnings
Prerequisites
Product descriptions
Reference diagram
Steps/tasks/procedures
Tables
Titles
Information architecture
File conventions
Frontmatter
Overview
New!
API content strategy
Overview
API content types
Overview
Get started - API
Resources
Endpoints
Parameters
Deprecated APIs
Guidelines for cURL commands
Method types & common verbs
Product directory
Learning paths
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
Twitter
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Home
…
Style Guide
Components
Rule Id
Rule ID
...stuvwxyz
import
{
RuleID
}
from
"~/components"
<
RuleID
id
=
"abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz"
/>
Cloudflare Dashboard
Discord
Community
Learning Center
Support Portal
Cookie Settings