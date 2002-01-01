For most front-end applications, you’ll want to use a framework. Workers supports number of popular frameworks that come with ready-to-use components, a pre-defined and structured architecture, and community support. View framework specific guides to get started using a framework.

Alternatively, you may prefer to build your website from scratch if:

You’re interested in learning by implementing core functionalities on your own.

You’re working on a simple project where you might not need a framework.

You want to optimize for performance by minimizing external dependencies.

You require complete control over every aspect of the application.

You want to build your own framework.

This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying a static site or a full-stack application without a framework on Workers.

Deploy a static site

This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying a static site on Workers.

1. Create a new Worker project using the CLI

C3 ( create-cloudflare-cli ) ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare. Open a terminal window and run C3 to create your Worker project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-static-site --experimental Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest my-static-site --experimental Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-static-site --experimental

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Hello World - Assets-only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-static-site

2. Develop locally

After you have created your Worker, run the wrangler dev in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

3. Deploy your project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare’s own.

The wrangler deploy will build and deploy your project. If you’re using CI, ensure you update your “deploy command” configuration appropriately.

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Note Learn about how assets are configured and how routing works from Routing configuration.

Deploy a full-stack application

This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying dynamic and interactive server-side rendered (SSR) applications on Cloudflare Workers.

When building a full-stack application, you can use any Workers bindings, including assets’ own, to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.

1. Create a new Worker project

C3 ( create-cloudflare-cli ) ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.

Open a terminal window and run C3 to create your Worker project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-dynamic-site --experimental Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest my-dynamic-site --experimental Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-dynamic-site --experimental

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Hello World - Worker with Assets .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-dynamic-site

2. Develop locally

After you have created your Worker, run the wrangler dev in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

3. Modify your Project

With your new project generated and running, you can begin to write and edit your project:

The src/index.ts file is populated with sample code. Modify its content to change the server-side behavior of your Worker.

file is populated with sample code. Modify its content to change the server-side behavior of your Worker. The public/index.html file is populated with sample code. Modify its content, or anything else in public/ , to change the static assets of your Worker.

Then, save the files and reload the page. Your project’s output will have changed based on your modifications.

4. Deploy your Project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare’s own.

The wrangler deploy will build and deploy your project. If you’re using CI, ensure you update your “deploy command” configuration appropriately.

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy