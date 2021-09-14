Compatibility flags
Compatibility flags enable specific features. They can be useful if you want to help the Workers team test upcoming changes that are not yet enabled by default, or if you need to hold back a change that your code depends on but still want to apply other compatibility changes.
Compatibility flags will often have a date in which they are enabled by default, and so, by specifying a
compatibility_date for your Worker, you can quickly enable all of these various compatibility flags up to, and including, that date.
You may provide a list of
compatibility_flags, which enable or disable specific changes.
Compatibility flags can be set in a Worker’s
wrangler.toml file.
This example enables the specific flag
formdata_parser_supports_files, which is described below. As of the specified date,
2021-09-14, this particular flag was not yet enabled by default, but, by specifying it in
compatibility_flags, we can enable it anyway.
compatibility_flags can also be used to disable changes that became the default in the past.
Compatibility flags cannot be set or updated on the Cloudflare Dashboard at this time.
Compatibility flags can be set when uploading a Worker using the Workers Script API or Workers Versions API in the request body’s
metadata field.
A growing subset of Node.js APIs are available directly as Runtime APIs, with no need to add polyfills to your own code. To enable these APIs in your Worker, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your
wrangler.toml:
As additional Node.js APIs are added, they will be made available under the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag. Unlike most other compatibility flags, we do not expect the
nodejs_compat to become active by default at a future date.
The Node.js
AsyncLocalStorage API is a particularly useful feature for Workers. To enable only the
AsyncLocalStorage API, use the
nodejs_als compatibility flag.
Newest changes are listed first.
|Default as of
|2024-09-02
|Flag to enable
allow_custom_ports
|Flag to disable
ignore_custom_ports
When this flag is enabled, and you specify a port when making a subrequest with the
fetch() API, the port number you specify will be used.
When you make a subrequest to a website that uses Cloudflare (“Orange Clouded”) — only ports supported by Cloudflare’s reverse proxy can be specified. If you attempt to specify an unsupported port, it will be ignored.
When you make a subrequest to a website that doesn’t use Cloudflare (“Grey Clouded”) - any port can be specified.
For example:
With allow_custom_ports the above example would fetch
https://example.com:8000 rather than
https://example.com:443.
Note that creating a WebSocket client with a call to
new WebSocket(url) will also obey this flag.
|Default as of
|2024-06-03
|Flag to enable
blob_standard_mime_type
|Flag to disable
blob_legacy_mime_type
When calling
response.blob.type(), the MIME type will now be properly extracted from
content-type headers, per the WHATWG spec ↗.
|Default as of
|2024-04-29
|Flag to enable
brotli_content_encoding
|Flag to disable
no_brotli_content_encoding
When the
brotli_content_encoding compatibility flag is enabled, Workers supports the
br content encoding and can request and respond with data encoded using the Brotli ↗ compression algorithm. This reduces the amount of data that needs to be fetched and can be used to pass through the original compressed data to the client. See the Fetch API documentation for details.
|Default as of
|2022-10-31
|Flag to enable
export_commonjs_default
|Flag to disable
export_commonjs_namespace
CommonJS modules were previously exporting a module namespace (an object like
{ default: module.exports }) rather than exporting only the
module.exports. When this flag is enabled, the export is fixed.
|Default as of
|2023-12-01
|Flag to enable
crypto_preserve_public_exponent
|Flag to disable
no_crypto_preserve_public_exponent
In the WebCrypto API, the
publicExponent field of the algorithm of RSA keys would previously be an
ArrayBuffer. Using this flag,
publicExponent is a
Uint8Array as mandated by the specification.
|Default as of
|2022-06-01
|Flag to enable
dont_substitute_null_on_type_error
|Flag to disable
substitute_null_on_type_error
There was a bug in the runtime that meant that when being passed into built-in APIs, invalid values were sometimes mistakenly coalesced with
null. Instead, a
TypeError should have been thrown. The
dont_substitute_null_on_type_error fixes this behavior so that an error is correctly thrown in these circumstances.
|Default as of
|2022-10-31
|Flag to enable
capture_async_api_throws
|Flag to disable
do_not_capture_async_api_throws
The
capture_async_api_throws compatibility flag will ensure that, in conformity with the standards API, async functions will only ever reject if they throw an error. The inverse
do_not_capture_async_api_throws flag means that async functions which contain an error may throw that error synchronously rather than rejecting.
|Default as of
|2022-03-08
|Flag to enable
no_cots_on_external_fetch
|Flag to disable
cots_on_external_fetch
The
no_cots_on_external_fetch flag disables the use of the Custom Origin Trust Store when making external (grey-clouded) subrequests from a Cloudflare Worker.
|Default as of
|2021-11-10
|Flag to enable
durable_object_fetch_requires_full_url
|Flag to disable
durable_object_fetch_allows_relative_url
Originally, when making a request to a Durable Object by calling
stub.fetch(url), a relative URL was accepted as an input. The URL would be interpreted relative to the dummy URL
http://fake-host, and the resulting absolute URL was delivered to the destination object’s
fetch() handler. This was a mistake — full URLs were meant to be required. This flag makes full URLs required.
|Default as of
|2023-03-01
|Flag to enable
dynamic_dispatch_tunnel_exceptions
|Flag to disable
dynamic_dispatch_treat_exceptions_as_500
Previously, when using Workers for Platforms’ dynamic dispatch API to send an HTTP request to a user Worker, if the user Worker threw an exception, the dynamic dispatch Worker would receive an HTTP
500 error with no body. When the
dynamic_dispatch_tunnel_exceptions compatibility flag is enabled, the exception will instead propagate back to the dynamic dispatch Worker. The
fetch() call in the dynamic dispatch Worker will throw the same exception. This matches the similar behavior of service bindings and Durable Objects.
|Default as of
|2021-11-10
|Flag to enable
fetch_refuses_unknown_protocols
|Flag to disable
fetch_treats_unknown_protocols_as_http
Originally, if the
fetch() function was passed a URL specifying any protocol other than
http: or
https:, it would silently treat it as if it were
http:. For example,
fetch() would appear to accept
ftp: URLs, but it was actually making HTTP requests instead.
Note that Cloudflare Workers supports a non-standard extension to
fetch() to make it support WebSockets. However, when making an HTTP request that is intended to initiate a WebSocket handshake, you should still use
http: or
https: as the protocol, not
ws: nor
wss:.
The
ws: and
wss: URL schemes are intended to be used together with the
new WebSocket() constructor, which exclusively supports WebSocket. The extension to
fetch() is designed to support HTTP and WebSocket in the same request (the response may or may not choose to initiate a WebSocket), and so all requests are considered to be HTTP.
|Default as of
|2024-06-03
|Flag to enable
fetch_standard_url
|Flag to disable
fetch_legacy_url
The
fetch_standard_url flag makes
fetch() use WHATWG URL Standard ↗ parsing rules. The original implementation would throw
TypeError: Fetch API cannot load errors with some URLs where standard parsing does not, for instance with the inclusion of whitespace before the URL. URL errors will now be thrown immediately upon calling
new Request() with an improper URL. Previously, URL errors were thrown only once
fetch() was called.
|Default as of
|2024-03-26
|Flag to enable
fetcher_no_get_put_delete
|Flag to disable
fetcher_has_get_put_delete
Durable Object stubs and Service Bindings both implement a
fetch() method which behaves similarly to the global
fetch() method, but requests are instead sent to the destination represented by the object, rather than being routed based on the URL.
Historically, API objects that had such a
fetch() method also had methods
get(),
put(), and
delete(). These methods were thin wrappers around
fetch() which would perform the corresponding HTTP method and automatically handle writing/reading the request/response bodies as needed.
These methods were a very early idea from many years ago, but were never actually documented, and therefore rarely (if ever) used. Enabling the
fetcher_no_get_put_delete, or setting a compatibility date on or after
2024-03-26 disables these methods for your Worker.
This change paves a future path for you to be able to define your own custom methods using these names. Without this change, you would be unable to define your own
get,
put, and
delete methods, since they would conflict with these built-in helper methods.
|Default as of
|2021-11-03
|Flag to enable
formdata_parser_supports_files
|Flag to disable
formdata_parser_converts_files_to_strings
The
FormData API ↗ is used to parse data (especially HTTP request bodies) in
multipart/form-data format.
Originally, the Workers runtime’s implementation of the
FormData API incorrectly converted uploaded files to strings. Therefore,
formData.get("filename") would return a string containing the file contents instead of a
File object. This change fixes the problem, causing files to be represented using
File as specified in the standard.
|Default as of
|2022-03-21
|Flag to enable
global_navigator
|Flag to disable
no_global_navigator
With the
global_navigator flag set, a new global
navigator property is available from within Workers. Currently, it exposes only a single
navigator.userAgent property whose value is set to
'Cloudflare-Workers'. This property can be used to reliably determine whether code is running within the Workers environment.
|Flag to enable
html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag
The HTML5 standard defines a fixed set of elements as void elements, meaning they do not use an end tag:
<area>,
<base>,
<br>,
<col>,
<command>,
<embed>,
<hr>,
<img>,
<input>,
<keygen>,
<link>,
<meta>,
<param>,
<source>,
<track>, and
<wbr>.
HTML5 does not recognize XML self-closing tag syntax. For example,
<script src="foo.js" /> does not specify a script element with no body. A
</script> ending tag is still required. The
/> syntax simply is not recognized by HTML5 at all and it is treated the same as
>. However, many developers still like to use this syntax, as a holdover from XHTML, a standard which failed to gain traction in the early 2000’s.
<esi:include> and
<esi:comment> are two tags that are not part of the HTML5 standard, but are instead used as part of Edge Side Includes ↗, a technology for server-side HTML modification. These tags are not expected to contain any body and are commonly written with XML self-closing syntax.
HTMLRewriter was designed to parse standard HTML5, not ESI. However, it would be useful to be able to implement some parts of ESI using
HTMLRewriter. To that end, this compatibility flag causes
HTMLRewriter to treat
<esi:include> and
<esi:comment> as void tags, so that they can be parsed and handled properly.
|Default as of
|2023-03-01
|Flag to enable
http_headers_getsetcookie
|Flag to disable
no_http_headers_getsetcookie
Adds the
getSetCookie() ↗ method to the Headers ↗ API in Workers.
|Default as of
|2024-05-13
|Flag to enable
internal_stream_byob_return_view
|Flag to disable
internal_stream_byob_return_undefined
In the original implementation of BYOB (“Bring your own buffer”)
ReadableStreams, the
read() method would return
undefined when the stream was closed and there was no more data to read. This behavior was inconsistent with the standard
ReadableStream behavior, which returns an empty
Uint8Array when the stream is closed.
When the
internal_stream_byob_return_view flag is used, the BYOB
read() will implement standard behavior.
|Default as of
|2022-04-05
|Flag to enable
minimal_subrequests
|Flag to disable
no_minimal_subrequests
With the
minimal_subrequests flag set,
fetch() subrequests sent to endpoints on the Worker’s own zone (also called same-zone subrequests) have a reduced set of features applied to them. In general, these features should not have been initially applied to same-zone subrequests, and very few user-facing behavior changes are anticipated. Specifically, Workers might observe the following behavior changes with the new flag:
- Response bodies will not be opportunistically gzipped before being transmitted to the Workers runtime. If a Worker reads the response body, it will read it in plaintext, as has always been the case, so disabling this prevents unnecessary decompression. Meanwhile, if the Worker passes the response through to the client, Cloudflare’s HTTP proxy will opportunistically gzip the response body on that side of the Workers runtime instead. The behavior change observable by a Worker script should be that some
Content-Encoding: gzipheaders will no longer appear.
- Automatic Platform Optimization may previously have been applied on both the Worker’s initiating request and its subrequests in some circumstances. It will now only apply to the initiating request.
- Link prefetching will now only apply to the Worker’s response, not responses to the Worker’s subrequests.
|Default as of
|2022-10-31
|Flag to enable
url_standard
|Flag to disable
url_original
The original implementation of the
URL ↗ API in Workers was not fully compliant with the WHATWG URL Standard ↗, differing in several ways, including:
-
The original implementation collapsed sequences of multiple slashes into a single slash:
new URL("https://example.com/a//b").toString() === "https://example.com/a/b"
-
The original implementation would throw
"TypeError: Invalid URL string."if it encountered invalid percent-encoded escape sequences, like
https://example.com/a%%b.
-
The original implementation would percent-encode or percent-decode certain content differently:
new URL("https://example.com/a%40b?c d%20e?f").toString() === "https://example.com/a@b?c+d+e%3Ff"
-
The original implementation lacked more recently implemented
URLfeatures, like
URL.canParse()↗.
Set the compatibility date of your Worker to a date after
2022-10-31 or enable the
url_standard compatibility flag to opt-in the fully spec compliant
URL API implementation.
Refer to the
response_redirect_url_standard compatibility flag , which affects the URL implementation used in
Response.redirect().
|Default as of
|2023-08-01
|Flag to enable
no_cf_botmanagement_default
|Flag to disable
cf_botmanagement_default
This flag streamlines Workers requests by reducing unnecessary properties in the
request.cf object.
With the flag enabled - either by default after 2023-08-01 or by setting the
no_cf_botmanagement_default flag - Cloudflare will only include the Bot Management object in a Worker’s
request.cf if the account has access to Bot Management.
With the flag disabled, Cloudflare will include a default Bot Management object, regardless of whether the account is entitled to Bot Management.
|Default as of
|2024-03-04
|Flag to enable
no_global_importscripts
|Flag to disable
global_importscripts
Suppresses the global
importScripts() function. This method was included in the Workers global scope but was marked explicitly as non-implemented. However, the presence of the function could cause issues with some libraries. This compatibility flag removes the function from the global scope.
|Flag to enable
nodejs_als
|Flag to disable
no_nodejs_als
Enables the availability of the Node.js AsyncLocalStorage ↗ API in Workers. This API allows you to store data that is accessible to all asynchronous operations within a given execution context. This is useful for storing data that is relevant to the current request, such as request-specific metadata or tracing information.
|Flag to enable
nodejs_compat
|Flag to disable
no_nodejs_compat
Enables the full set of available Node.js APIs in the Workers Runtime.
|Default as of
|2024-01-29
|Flag to enable
python_workers
This flag enables first class support for Python. Python Workers implement the majority of Python’s standard library, support all bindings, environment variable, and secrets, and integration with JavaScript objects and functions via a foreign function interface.
|Default as of
|2024-03-18
|Flag to enable
queues_json_messages
|Flag to disable
no_queues_json_messages
With the
queues_json_messages flag set, Queue bindings will serialize values passed to
send() or
sendBatch() into JSON format by default (when no specific
contentType is provided).
|Default as of
|2022-08-04
|Flag to enable
r2_list_honor_include
With the
r2_list_honor_include flag set, the
include argument to R2
list options is honored. With an older compatibility date and without this flag, the
include argument behaves implicitly as
include: ["httpMetadata", "customMetadata"].
|Default as of
|2024-04-03
|Flag to enable
rpc
|Flag to disable
no_rpc
With this flag on, Durable Object stubs and Service Bindings support RPC. This means that these objects now appear as if they define every possible method name. Calling any method name sends an RPC to the remote Durable Object or Worker service.
For most applications, this change will have no impact unless you use it. However, it’s possible some existing code will be impacted if it explicitly checks for the existence of method names that were previously not defined on these types. For example, we’ve seen code in the wild which iterates over bindings and tries to auto-detect their types based on what methods they implement. Such code will now see service bindings as implementing every method, so may misinterpret service bindings as being some other type. In the cases we’ve seen, the impact was benign (nothing actually broke), but out of caution we are guarding this change behind a flag.
|Default as of
|2022-01-31
|Flag to enable
workers_api_getters_setters_on_prototype
|Flag to disable
workers_api_getters_setters_on_instance
Originally, properties on Workers API objects were defined as instance properties as opposed to prototype properties. This broke subclassing at the JavaScript layer, preventing a subclass from correctly overriding the superclass getters/setters. This flag controls the breaking change made to set those getters/setters on the prototype template instead.
This changes applies to:
AbortSignal
AbortController
Blob
Body
DigestStream
Event
File
Request
ReadableStream
ReadableStreamDefaultReader
ReadableStreamBYOBReader
Response
TextDecoder
TextEncoder
TransformStream
URL
WebSocket
WritableStream
WritableStreamDefaultWriter
|Default as of
|2023-03-14
|Flag to enable
response_redirect_url_standard
|Flag to disable
response_redirect_url_original
Change the URL implementation used in
Response.redirect() to be spec-compliant (WHATWG URL Standard).
|Default as of
|2021-11-10
|Flag to enable
streams_byob_reader_detaches_buffer
|Flag to disable
streams_byob_reader_does_not_detach_buffer
Originally, the Workers runtime did not detach the
ArrayBuffers from user-provided TypedArrays when using the BYOB reader’s
read() method, as required by the Streams spec, meaning it was possible to inadvertently reuse the same buffer for multiple
read() calls. This change makes Workers conform to the spec.
User code should never try to reuse an
ArrayBuffer that has been passed into a BYOB reader’s
read() method. Instead, user code can reuse the
ArrayBuffer backing the result of the
read() promise, as in the example below.
The more recently added extension method
readAtLeast() will always detach the
ArrayBuffer and is unaffected by this feature flag setting.
|Default as of
|2022-11-30
|Flag to enable
streams_enable_constructors
|Flag to disable
streams_disable_constructors
Adds the work-in-progress
new ReadableStream() and
new WritableStream() constructors backed by JavaScript underlying sources and sinks.
|Default as of
|2023-08-01
|Flag to enable
strict_compression_checks
|Flag to disable
no_strict_compression_checks
Perform additional error checking in the Compression Streams API and throw an error if a
DecompressionStream has trailing data or gets closed before the full compressed data has been provided.
|Default as of
|2023-08-01
|Flag to enable
strict_crypto_checks
|Flag to disable
no_strict_crypto_checks
Perform additional error checking in the Web Crypto API to conform with the specification and reject possibly unsafe key parameters:
- For RSA key generation, key sizes are required to be multiples of 128 bits as boringssl may otherwise truncate the key.
- The size of imported RSA keys must be at least 256 bits and at most 16384 bits, as with newly generated keys.
- The public exponent for imported RSA keys is restricted to the commonly used values
[3, 17, 37, 65537].
- In conformance with the specification, an error will be thrown when trying to import a public ECDH key with non-empty usages.
|Default as of
|2022-11-30
|Flag to enable
transformstream_enable_standard_constructor
|Flag to disable
transformstream_disable_standard_constructor
Previously, the
new TransformStream() constructor was not compliant with the Streams API standard. Use the
transformstream_enable_standard_constructor to opt-in to the backwards-incompatible change to make the constructor compliant. Must be used in combination with the
streams_enable_constructors flag.
|Default as of
|2024-04-01
|Flag to enable
unwrap_custom_thenables
|Flag to disable
no_unwrap_custom_thenables
With the
unwrap_custom_thenables flag set, various Workers APIs that accept promises will also
correctly handle custom thenables (objects with a
then method) that are not native promises, but
are intended to be treated as such). For example, the
waitUntil method of the
ExecutionContext
object will correctly handle custom thenables, allowing them to be used in place of native promises.
|Default as of
|2023-07-01
|Flag to enable
urlsearchparams_delete_has_value_arg
|Flag to disable
no_urlsearchparams_delete_has_value_arg
The WHATWG introduced additional optional arguments to the
URLSearchParams object
delete() ↗ and
has() ↗ methods that allow for more precise control over the removal of query parameters. Because
the arguments are optional and change the behavior of the methods when present there is a risk of
breaking existing code. If your compatibility date is set to July 1, 2023 or after, this compatibility flag will be enabled by default.
For an example of how this change could break existing code, consider code that uses the
Array
forEach() method to iterate through a number of parameters to delete:
The
forEach() automatically passes multiple parameters to the function that is passed in. Prior to the addition of the new standard parameters, these extra arguments would have been ignored.
Now, however, the additional arguments have meaning and change the behavior of the function. With this flag, the example above would need to be changed to:
|Default as of
|2023-11-08
|Flag to enable
vectorize_query_metadata_optional
|Flag to disable
vectorize_query_original
A set value on
vectorize_query_metadata_optional indicates that the Vectorize query operation should accept newer arguments with
returnValues and
returnMetadata specified discretely over the older argument
returnVectors. This also changes the return format. If the vector values have been indicated for return, the return value is now a flattened vector object with
score attached where it previously contained a nested vector object.
|Default as of
|2023-08-15
|Flag to enable
web_socket_compression
|Flag to disable
no_web_socket_compression
The Workers runtime did not support WebSocket compression when the initial WebSocket implementation was released. Historically, the runtime has stripped or ignored the
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions header — but is now capable of fully complying with the WebSocket Compression RFC. Since many clients are likely sending
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: permessage-deflate to their Workers today (
new WebSocket(url) automatically sets this in browsers), we have decided to maintain prior behavior if this flag is absent.
If the flag is present, the Workers runtime is capable of using WebSocket Compression on both inbound and outbound WebSocket connections.
Like browsers, calling
new WebSocket(url) in a Worker will automatically set the
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: permessage-deflate header. If you are using the non-standard
fetch() API to obtain a WebSocket, you can include the
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions header with value
permessage-deflate and include any of the compression parameters defined in RFC-7692 ↗.
These changes can be enabled via
compatibility_flags, but are not yet scheduled to become default on any particular date.
|Flag to enable
html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag
The HTML5 standard defines a fixed set of elements as void elements, meaning they do not use an end tag:
<area>,
<base>,
<br>,
<col>,
<command>,
<embed>,
<hr>,
<img>,
<input>,
<keygen>,
<link>,
<meta>,
<param>,
<source>,
<track>, and
<wbr>.
HTML5 does not recognize XML self-closing tag syntax. For example,
<script src="foo.js" /> does not specify a script element with no body. A
</script> ending tag is still required. The
/> syntax simply is not recognized by HTML5 at all and it is treated the same as
>. However, many developers still like to use this syntax, as a holdover from XHTML, a standard which failed to gain traction in the early 2000’s.
<esi:include> and
<esi:comment> are two tags that are not part of the HTML5 standard, but are instead used as part of Edge Side Includes ↗, a technology for server-side HTML modification. These tags are not expected to contain any body and are commonly written with XML self-closing syntax.
HTMLRewriter was designed to parse standard HTML5, not ESI. However, it would be useful to be able to implement some parts of ESI using
HTMLRewriter. To that end, this compatibility flag causes
HTMLRewriter to treat
<esi:include> and
<esi:comment> as void tags, so that they can be parsed and handled properly.