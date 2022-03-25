Get started with Cloudflare Page Shield
Activate Page Shield
To enable Page Shield:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Page Shield.
- Click Enable Page Shield.
For guidance on using Page Shield’s Script Monitor dashboard, refer to Monitor scripts .
Configure alerts
Once you have activated Page Shield, you can set up multiple alerts for your domain.
Cloudflare sends alerts at regular intervals, so you might experience a delay between adding a new script and receiving an alert.
To set up alerts:
- Go to Security > Page Shield.
- Click Configure Alerts.
- Select an alert type .
- Fill in the required information and click Create.
To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to your account notifications.