Get started with Cloudflare Page Shield

Activate Page Shield

To enable Page Shield:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Page Shield.
  3. Click Enable Page Shield.

For guidance on using Page Shield’s Script Monitor dashboard, refer to Monitor scripts .

Configure alerts

Once you have activated Page Shield, you can set up multiple alerts for your domain.

Cloudflare sends alerts at regular intervals, so you might experience a delay between adding a new script and receiving an alert.

To set up alerts:

  1. Go to Security > Page Shield.
  2. Click Configure Alerts.
  3. Select an alert type .
  4. Fill in the required information and click Create.

To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to your account notifications.