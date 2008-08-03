SCIM activity logs allow administrators to audit how SCIM provisioning events in an identity provider (such as create, update, and delete) affect a user's identity and group membership in Zero Trust. You can compare your Zero Trust SCIM logs with your identity provider's SCIM logs to track how identity data is shared between the two services and pinpoint the source of any provisioning errors.

View SCIM logs

For an overview of SCIM events across all users, log in to Zero Trust ↗ and go to Logs > SCIM provisioning. This page lists the inbound SCIM requests from all identity providers configured with SCIM. You can select an individual request to view more details about the SCIM operation.

To investigate how SCIM events impacted a specific user, go to their User Registry identity.

Note New users must first register the WARP client or authenticate to an Access application before SCIM provisioning can begin.

Log fields

SCIM provisioning logs show the following information for each inbound SCIM request: