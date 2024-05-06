Magic Transit Network Analytics

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account.

In the All Traffic tab, scroll to Top Insights to access the Source tunnel and Destination tunnel panels. Here you can examine information from your top tunnels by traffic volume.

You can also apply filters to adjust the scope of information displayed. Scroll to All traffic > Add filter .

In the New filter popover, choose what type of data you want to display from the left dropdown menu, an operator from the middle dropdown menu, and an action from the right dropdown menu. For example:

<DESTINATION_TUNNELS> | _equals_ | <NAME_OF_YOUR_TUNNEL>

This lets you examine traffic from specific Source tunnels and/or Destination tunnels.