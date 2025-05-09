Advertise prefixes
Once pre-flight checks are completed, Cloudflare will unlock your prefixes for you to advertise via the dashboard, API or BGP at a time of your choosing. Refer to Dynamic advertisement best practices to learn more about advertising prefixes.
If you are using a Cloudflare IP, you do not need to advertise your prefixes.
