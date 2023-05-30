Cloudflare Docs
R2
Configure R2 with Terraform

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example shows how to configure R2 with Terraform using the AWS provider.

With terraform installed, create main.tf and copy the content below replacing with your Account ID and R2 credentials.

terraform {
  required_providers {
    aws = {
      source = "hashicorp/aws"
      version = "~> 4"
    }
  }

}



provider "aws" {
  access_key = <R2 Access Key>
  secret_key = <R2 Secret Key>
  skip_credentials_validation = true
  skip_region_validation = true
  skip_requesting_account_id = true
  endpoints {
    s3 = "https://<account id>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com"
  }

}



resource "aws_s3_bucket" "cloudflare-bucket" {
  bucket = "my-tf-test-bucket"

}



resource "aws_s3_bucket_cors_configuration" "public_bucket_cors" {
  bucket   = aws_s3_bucket.cloudflare-bucket.id


  cors_rule {
    allowed_methods = ["GET"]
    allowed_origins = ["*"]
  }

}



resource "aws_s3_bucket_lifecycle_configuration" "life_cycles" {
  bucket = aws_s3_bucket.cloudflare-bucket.id
  rule {
    id = "expire-bucket"
    status = "Enabled"
    expiration {
      days = 1
    }
  }
  rule {
    id = "abort-multipart-upload"
    status = "Enabled"
    abort_incomplete_multipart_upload {
      days_after_initiation = 1
    }
  }

}

You can then use terraform plan to view the changes and terraform apply to apply changes.