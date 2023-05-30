Configure R2 with Terraform

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.



This example shows how to configure R2 with Terraform using the AWS provider External link icon Open external link . Note for using AWS provider For using only the Cloudflare provider, see Terraform.

With terraform External link icon Open external link installed, create main.tf and copy the content below replacing with your Account ID and R2 credentials.

terraform { required_providers { aws = { source = "hashicorp/aws" version = "~> 4" } } } provider "aws" { access_key = <R2 Access Key> secret_key = <R2 Secret Key> skip_credentials_validation = true skip_region_validation = true skip_requesting_account_id = true endpoints { s3 = "https://<account id>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" } } resource "aws_s3_bucket" "cloudflare-bucket" { bucket = "my-tf-test-bucket" } resource "aws_s3_bucket_cors_configuration" "public_bucket_cors" { bucket = aws_s3_bucket.cloudflare-bucket.id cors_rule { allowed_methods = [ "GET" ] allowed_origins = [ "*" ] } } resource "aws_s3_bucket_lifecycle_configuration" "life_cycles" { bucket = aws_s3_bucket.cloudflare-bucket.id rule { id = "expire-bucket" status = "Enabled" expiration { days = 1 } } rule { id = "abort-multipart-upload" status = "Enabled" abort_incomplete_multipart_upload { days_after_initiation = 1 } } }