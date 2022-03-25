Troubleshooting Domain Control Validation
When performing Domain Control Validation (DCV) for partial domains using Universal SSL certificates, you might experience issues with certificate issuance and renewal using HTTP DCV .
If these issues occur while using HTTP DCV, review the following settings:
Cloudflare Firewall Rules: Review your firewall rules to ensure that your rules do not:
- Block requests from the United States
- Block requests from the issuing Certificate Authority’s IP addresses
- Enable CAPTCHAs on the validation URL
Cloudflare Account Settings and Page Rules: Review your account settings and Page Rules to ensure you have not enabled I’m Under Attack Mode on the validation URL.
Authoritative DNS provider: Check your settings at your authoritative DNS provider to make sure that:
- DNSSEC is configured correctly.
- Your CAA records allow Cloudflare’s partner Certificate Authorities can issue certificates on your behalf.