iOS
You can stream both on-demand and live video to native iOS, tvOS and macOS apps using AVPlayer.
Example Apps
Using AVPlayer
Play a video from Cloudflare Stream using AVPlayer:
import SwiftUI
import AVKit
struct MyView: View { // Change the url to the Cloudflare Stream HLS manifest URL private let player = AVPlayer(url: URL(string: "https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8")!)
var body: some View { VideoPlayer(player: player) .onAppear() { player.play() } }
}
struct MyView_Previews: PreviewProvider { static var previews: some View { MyView() }
}