iOS

You can stream both on-demand and live video to native iOS, tvOS and macOS apps using AVPlayer.

​​ Example Apps

​​ Using AVPlayer

Play a video from Cloudflare Stream using AVPlayer:

import SwiftUI

import AVKit



struct MyView: View {
    // Change the url to the Cloudflare Stream HLS manifest URL
    private let player = AVPlayer(url: URL(string: "https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8")!)


    var body: some View {
        VideoPlayer(player: player)
            .onAppear() {
                player.play()
            }
    }

}



struct MyView_Previews: PreviewProvider {
    static var previews: some View {
        MyView()
    }

}