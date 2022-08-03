Deploy a Brunch site

Brunch External link icon Open external link is a fast front-end web application build tool with simple declarative configuration and seamless incremental compilation for rapid development.

​​ Install Brunch

To begin, install Brunch:

$ npm install -g brunch

​​ Create a Brunch project

Brunch maintains a library of community-provided skeletons External link icon Open external link to offer you a boilerplate for your project. Run Brunch’s recommended es6 skeleton with the brunch new command:

$ brunch new proj -s es6

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link .

In your terminal, cd into your new Brunch project directory and run:

$ git init $ git add -A $ git commit -m "<YOUR_COMMIT_MESSAGE>" $ git remote add origin <YOUR_NEW_GITHUB_REPOSITORY_URL> $ git push -u origin main

You have successfully created a GitHub repository and pushed your Brunch project to that repository.

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . In Account Home, select Pages > Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, select Brunch as your Framework preset. Your selection will provide the following information.

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command brunch build --production Build directory public

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev .

Every time you commit new code to your Brunch site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests and be able to preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

