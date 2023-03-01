Analytics API properties

This page describes API properties that you can use in API requests for DNS analytics.

A metric is a numerical value based on an attribute of the data, for example a query count.

In API requests, metrics are set in the metrics parameter. If you need to list multiple metrics, separate them with commas.

Metric Name Example Unit queryCount Query count 1000 Count uncachedCount Uncached query count 1 Count staleCount Stale query count 1 Count responseTimeAvg Average response time 1.0 Time in milliseconds responseTimeMedian Median response time 1.0 Time in milliseconds responseTime90th 90th percentile response time 1.0 Time in milliseconds responseTime99th 99th percentile response time 1.0 Time in milliseconds

Dimensions can be used to break down the data by given attributes.

In API requests, dimensions are set in the dimensions parameter. If you need to list multiple dimensions, separate them with commas.

Dimension Name Example Notes queryName Query Name example.com queryType Query Type AAAA Types defined by IANA External link icon Open external link . Unknown types are empty. responseCode Response Code NOERROR Response codes defined by IANA External link icon Open external link . Always uppercase. responseCached Response Cached Cached Either Cached or Uncached . coloName Colo Name SJC PoP code. origin Origin 2001:db8::1 Origin used to resolve the query. Empty if N/A or if the query was answered from cache. dayOfWeek Day Of Week 1 Break down by day of week. Monday is 1 , and Sunday is 7 . tcp TCP 1 Either 1 or 0 depending on the protocol used. ipVersion IP Version 6 IP protocol version used (currently 4 or 6 ). querySizeBucket Query Size Bucket 16-31 Query size bucket by multiples of 16. responseSizeBucket Response Size Bucket 16-31 Response size bucket by multiples of 16.

Filters use the form dimension operator expression , where each part corresponds to the following:

Dimension : Specifies the dimension to filter on. For example, queryName .

: Specifies the to filter on. For example, . Operator : Defines the type of filter match to use. Operators are specific to dimensions.

: Defines the type of filter match to use. Operators are specific to dimensions. Expression: States the values to include or exclude from the results. Expressions use regular expression (regex) syntax.

​​ Filter operators

Operator Name Example Description URL Encoded == Equals queryName==example.com Return results where query name is exactly example.com . %3D%3D != Does not equal responseCode!=NOERROR Return results where response code is different from NOERROR . !%3D > Greater than dimension>1000 Return results where a dimension is greater than 1000 . %3E < Less than dimension<1000 Return results where a dimension is less than 1000 . %3C >= Greater than or equal to dimension>=1000 Return results where a dimension is greater than or equal to 1000 . %3E%3D <= Less than or equal to dimension<=1000 Return results where a dimension is less than or equal to 1000 . %3C%3D

​​ Combining filters

Combine filters using OR and AND boolean logic. AND takes precedence over OR in all expressions.

The OR operator is defined using a comma , or the OR keyword surrounded by whitespace. Examples responseCode==NOERROR,responseCode==NXDOMAIN indicates that response code is either NOERROR or NXDOMAIN .

coloName==SJC OR coloName==LAX indicates queries in either SJC or LAX .