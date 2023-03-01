Analytics API properties
This page describes API properties that you can use in API requests for DNS analytics.
Metrics
A metric is a numerical value based on an attribute of the data, for example a query count.
In API requests, metrics are set in the
metrics parameter. If you need to list multiple metrics, separate them with commas.
|Metric
|Name
|Example
|Unit
|queryCount
|Query count
1000
|Count
|uncachedCount
|Uncached query count
1
|Count
|staleCount
|Stale query count
1
|Count
|responseTimeAvg
|Average response time
1.0
|Time in milliseconds
|responseTimeMedian
|Median response time
1.0
|Time in milliseconds
|responseTime90th
|90th percentile response time
1.0
|Time in milliseconds
|responseTime99th
|99th percentile response time
1.0
|Time in milliseconds
Dimensions
Dimensions can be used to break down the data by given attributes.
In API requests, dimensions are set in the
dimensions parameter. If you need to list multiple dimensions, separate them with commas.
|Dimension
|Name
|Example
|Notes
|queryName
|Query Name
example.com
|queryType
|Query Type
AAAA
|Types defined by IANA. Unknown types are empty.
|responseCode
|Response Code
NOERROR
|Response codes defined by IANA. Always uppercase.
|responseCached
|Response Cached
Cached
|Either
Cached or
Uncached.
|coloName
|Colo Name
SJC
|PoP code.
|origin
|Origin
2001:db8::1
|Origin used to resolve the query. Empty if N/A or if the query was answered from cache.
|dayOfWeek
|Day Of Week
1
|Break down by day of week. Monday is
1, and Sunday is
7.
|tcp
|TCP
1
|Either
1 or
0 depending on the protocol used.
|ipVersion
|IP Version
6
|IP protocol version used (currently
4 or
6).
|querySizeBucket
|Query Size Bucket
16-31
|Query size bucket by multiples of 16.
|responseSizeBucket
|Response Size Bucket
16-31
|Response size bucket by multiples of 16.
Filters
Filters use the form
dimension operator expression, where each part corresponds to the following:
- Dimension: Specifies the dimension to filter on. For example,
queryName.
- Operator: Defines the type of filter match to use. Operators are specific to dimensions.
- Expression: States the values to include or exclude from the results. Expressions use regular expression (regex) syntax.
Filter operators
|Operator
|Name
|Example
|Description
|URL Encoded
==
|Equals
queryName==example.com
|Return results where query name is exactly
example.com.
%3D%3D
!=
|Does not equal
responseCode!=NOERROR
|Return results where response code is different from
NOERROR.
!%3D
>
|Greater than
dimension>1000
|Return results where a dimension is greater than
1000.
%3E
<
|Less than
dimension<1000
|Return results where a dimension is less than
1000.
%3C
>=
|Greater than or equal to
dimension>=1000
|Return results where a dimension is greater than or equal to
1000.
%3E%3D
<=
|Less than or equal to
dimension<=1000
|Return results where a dimension is less than or equal to
1000.
%3C%3D
Combining filters
Combine filters using
OR and
AND boolean logic.
AND takes precedence over
OR in all expressions.
The
OR operator is defined using a comma
, or the
OR keyword surrounded by whitespace.
Examples
responseCode==NOERROR,responseCode==NXDOMAIN indicates that response code is either
NOERROR or
NXDOMAIN.
coloName==SJC OR coloName==LAX indicates queries in either
SJC or
LAX.
The
AND operator is defined using a semicolon
; or the
AND keyword surrounded by whitespace.
Examples
responseCode==NOERROR;queryType==AAAA indicates that response code is
NOERROR and query type is
AAAA.
queryType==AAAA AND coloName==SJC indicates
AAAA queries in
SJC.