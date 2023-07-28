Cloudflare Docs
Create a record on your zone apex

When you add a domain to Cloudflare, you may also need to create a DNS record on your zone apex (example.com).

To do this, create a corresponding A, AAAA, or CNAME record using @ for the Name.

TypeNameIPv4 addressProxy status
A@192.0.2.1Proxied

​​ Domain redirects

Once you create a domain, you may want to route that traffic to other places.

For more guidance, refer to Redirect domain to subdomain or Redirect one domain to another.

​​ Get free SSL certificates

Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.