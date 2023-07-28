Create a record on your zone apex
When you add a domain to Cloudflare, you may also need to create a DNS record on your zone apex (
example.com).
To do this, create a corresponding
A,
AAAA, or
CNAME record using
@ for the Name.
|Type
|Name
|IPv4 address
|Proxy status
|A
@
192.0.2.1
|Proxied
Domain redirects
Once you create a domain, you may want to route that traffic to other places.
For more guidance, refer to Redirect domain to subdomain or Redirect one domain to another.
Get free SSL certificates
Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.