Create a record on your zone apex

When you add a domain to Cloudflare, you may also need to create a DNS record on your zone apex ( example.com ).

To do this, create a corresponding A , AAAA , or CNAME record using @ for the Name.

Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A @ 192.0.2.1 Proxied

​​ Domain redirects

Once you create a domain, you may want to route that traffic to other places.

For more guidance, refer to Redirect domain to subdomain or Redirect one domain to another.

​​ Get free SSL certificates

Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.