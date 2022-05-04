Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Available Managed Transforms

HTTP request headers

NameDescription
Add bot protection headers

Adds HTTP request headers with bot-related values:

  • cf-bot-score: Contains the bot score (for example, 30).
  • cf-verified-bot: Contains true if the request comes from a verified bot, or false otherwise.
  • cf-threat-score: Contains the threat score (0-100).
  • cf-ja3-hash: Contains the JA3 fingerprint.

This Managed Transform requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with Bot Management enabled.

Add visitor location headers

Adds HTTP request headers with location information for the visitor's IP address. The added headers are:

  • cf-ipcity: The visitor's city (value from the ip.src.city field).
  • cf-ipcountry: The visitor's country (value from the ip.src.country field).
  • cf-ipcontinent: The visitor's continent (value from the ip.geoip.continent field).
  • cf-iplongitude: The visitor's longitude (value from the ip.src.lon field).
  • cf-iplatitude: The visitor's latitude (value from the ip.src.lat field).
Remove visitor IP headers

Removes HTTP request headers that may contain the visitor's IP address. Handles the following HTTP request headers:

  • cf-connecting-ip
  • x-forwarded-for
  • true-client-ip

HTTP response headers

NameDescription
Remove "X-Powered-By" headers

Removes the X-Powered-By HTTP response header that provides information about the application at the origin server that handled the request.

Add security headers

Adds several security-related HTTP response headers. The added response headers and values are the following:

  • X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
  • X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block
  • X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN
  • Referrer-Policy: same-origin
  • Expect-CT: max-age=86400, enforce

To increase protection, enable HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) for your website.