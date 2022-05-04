Available Managed Transforms
HTTP request headers
|Name
|Description
|Add bot protection headers
Adds HTTP request headers with bot-related values:
This Managed Transform requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with Bot Management enabled.
|Add visitor location headers
Adds HTTP request headers with location information for the visitor's IP address. The added headers are:
|Remove visitor IP headers
Removes HTTP request headers that may contain the visitor's IP address. Handles the following HTTP request headers:
HTTP response headers
|Name
|Description
|Remove "X-Powered-By" headers
Removes the
|Add security headers
Adds several security-related HTTP response headers. The added response headers and values are the following:
To increase protection, enable HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) for your website.