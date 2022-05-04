Available Managed Transforms

Adds several security-related HTTP response headers. The added response headers and values are the following:

X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff

X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block

X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN

Referrer-Policy: same-origin

Expect-CT: max-age=86400, enforce

To increase protection, enable HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) for your website.