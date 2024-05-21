Alerts for Secondary DNS
Secondary DNS all Primaries Failing
Secondary DNS Primaries Failing
Secondary DNS Successfully Updated
Secondary DNSSEC Validation Warning
Who is it for?
Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification if all of their primary nameservers are failing.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Purchase of Secondary DNS
What should you do if you receive one?
Who is it for?
Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone and want to receive a notification if at least one of their primary nameservers is failing.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Purchase of Secondary DNS.
What should you do if you receive one?
Who is it for?
Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification on successful zone transfers.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Purchase of Secondary DNS.
What should you do if you receive one?
No action needed. Everything is working correctly.
Who is it for?
Customers who are using Cloudflare for Secondary DNS and want to receive notifications about the failure or success of zone transfers from their primary nameservers.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Enterprise plans.
What should you do if you receive one?
Success alerts require no further action. Actions for failure notifications will depend on the type of failure.
Possible actions include: