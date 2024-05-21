Alerts for Secondary DNS

You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in your secondary DNS. Secondary DNS all Primaries Failing Who is it for? Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification if all of their primary nameservers are failing. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Secondary DNS What should you do if you receive one? Confirm that your primary nameservers are up and running. Confirm that the Access Control Lists (ACLs) on your primary nameservers are configured correctly. Confirm that your primary nameservers are configured correctly in your Cloudflare account (correct IP, port, TSIG). Secondary DNS Primaries Failing Who is it for? Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone and want to receive a notification if at least one of their primary nameservers is failing. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Secondary DNS. What should you do if you receive one? Confirm that your primary nameservers are up and running. Confirm that the Access Control Lists (ACLs) on your primary nameservers are configured correctly. Confirm that your primary nameservers are configured correctly in your Cloudflare account (correct IP, port, TSIG). Secondary DNS Successfully Updated Who is it for? Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification on successful zone transfers. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Secondary DNS. What should you do if you receive one? No action needed. Everything is working correctly. Secondary DNSSEC Validation Warning Who is it for? Customers who are using Cloudflare for Secondary DNS and want to receive notifications about the failure or success of zone transfers from their primary nameservers. Other options / filters None. Included with Enterprise plans. What should you do if you receive one? Success alerts require no further action. Actions for failure notifications will depend on the type of failure. Possible actions include: Checking the Access Control List (ACL) on your primary nameserver.

Checking if Cloudflare IPs have been configured correctly on your primary nameserver.

Checking logs on primary nameservers for other errors. Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.