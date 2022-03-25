Add exceptions with Page Rules

In step 3 , you configured zone settings that apply to all of example.com. In this tutorial, you will add an exception to these settings using Page Rules External link icon Open external link .

Specifically, you will increase the security level for a URL known to be expensive to render and cannot be cached: https://www.example.com/expensive-db-call . Additionally, you will add a redirect from the previous URL used to host this page.

​​ 1. Create a new branch and append the page rule

Create a new branch and append the configuration.

$ git checkout -b step6-pagerule Switched to a new branch 'step6-pagerule' $ cat >> cloudflare.tf <<'EOF' resource "cloudflare_page_rule" "increase-security-on-expensive-page" { zone_id = var.zone_id target = "www. ${var.domain}/expensive-db-call" priority = 1 actions = { security_level = "under_attack", } } resource "cloudflare_page_rule" "redirect-to-new-db-page" { zone_id = var.zone_id target = "www. ${var.domain}/old-location.php" priority = 2 actions = { forwarding_url { url = "https://www. ${var.domain}/expensive-db-call" status_code = 301 } } } EOF

​​ 2. Preview and merge the changes

Preview the changes Terraform will make and then merge them into the master branch.

$ terraform plan Refreshing Terraform state in-memory prior to plan... The refreshed state will be used to calculate this plan, but will not be persisted to local or remote state storage. cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_record.www-asia: Refreshing state... (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https: Refreshing state... (ID: 4238142473fcd48e89ef1964be72e3e0) cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers: Refreshing state... (ID: 906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d) cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb: Refreshing state... (ID: cb94f53f150e5c1a65a07e43c5d4cac4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An execution plan has been generated and is shown below. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: + cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page id: <computed> actions. actions.0.always_use_https: "false" actions.0.disable_apps: "false" actions.0.disable_performance: "false" actions.0.disable_security: "false" actions.0.security_level: "under_attack" priority: "1" status: "active" target: "www.example.com/expensive-db-call" zone: "example.com" zone_id: <computed> + cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page id: <computed> actions. actions.0.always_use_https: "false" actions.0.disable_apps: "false" actions.0.disable_performance: "false" actions.0.disable_security: "false" actions.0.forwarding_url. actions.0.forwarding_url.0.status_code: "301" actions.0.forwarding_url.0.url: "https://www.example.com/expensive-db-call" priority: "2" status: "active" target: "www.example.com/old-location.php" zone: "example.com" zone_id: <computed> Plan: 2 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: You didn't specify an "-out" parameter to save this plan, so Terraform can't guarantee that exactly these actions will be performed if "terraform apply" is subsequently run. $ git add cloudflare.tf $ git commit -m "Step 6 - Add two Page Rules." [step6-pagerule d4fec16] Step 6 - Add two Page Rules. 1 file changed, 23 insertions(+) $ git checkout master Switched to branch 'master' $ git merge step6-pagerule Updating 7a2ac34..d4fec16 Fast-forward cloudflare.tf | 23 +++++++++++++++++++++++ 1 file changed, 23 insertions(+)

​​ 3. Apply and verify the changes

First, test request the (now missing) old location of the expensive-to-render page.

$ curl -vso /dev/null https://www.example.com/old-location.php 2>&1 | grep "< HTTP\|Location" < HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found

As expected, the location cannot be found. Apply the Page Rules, including the redirect that should fix this error.

$ terraform apply --auto-approve cloudflare_record.www-asia: Refreshing state... (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https: Refreshing state... (ID: 4238142473fcd48e89ef1964be72e3e0) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers: Refreshing state... (ID: 906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d) cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb: Refreshing state... (ID: cb94f53f150e5c1a65a07e43c5d4cac4) cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page: Creating... actions. actions.0.always_use_https: "" => "false" actions.0.disable_apps: "" => "false" actions.0.disable_performance: "" => "false" actions.0.disable_security: "" => "false" actions.0.forwarding_url. actions.0.forwarding_url.0.status_code: "" => "301" actions.0.forwarding_url.0.url: "" => "https://www.example.com/expensive-db-call" priority: "" => "2" status: "" => "active" target: "" => "www.example.com/old-location.php" zone: "" => "example.com" zone_id: "" => "<computed>" cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page: Creating... actions. actions.0.always_use_https: "" => "false" actions.0.disable_apps: "" => "false" actions.0.disable_performance: "" => "false" actions.0.disable_security: "" => "false" actions.0.security_level: "" => "under_attack" priority: "" => "1" status: "" => "active" target: "" => "www.example.com/expensive-db-call" zone: "" => "example.com" zone_id: "" => "<computed>" cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page: Creation complete after 3s (ID: c5c40ff2dc12416b5fe4d0541980c591) cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page: Creation complete after 6s (ID: 1c13fdb84710c4cc8b11daf7ffcca449) Apply complete! Resources: 2 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed.

With the Page Rules in place, try that call again along with the I’m Under Attack Mode test:

$ curl -vso /dev/null https://www.example.com/old-location.php 2>&1 | grep "< HTTP\|Location" < HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently < Location: https://www.upinatoms.com/expensive-db-call $ curl -vso /dev/null https://www.upinatoms.com/expensive-db-call 2>&1 | grep "< HTTP" < HTTP/1.1 503 Service Temporarily Unavailable