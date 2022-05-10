Enable Logpush to Cloudflare R2

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to R2 via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

Before getting started:

Create an R2 bucket and set up R2 API tokens. Navigate to the R2 UI > Create bucket . Click Manage R2 API Tokens . Select Create API token . Under Permission , select Edit permissions for your token. Copy the Secret Access Key and Access Key ID. You will need these when setting up your Logpush job.

Ensure that you have the following permissions: R2 write, Logshare Edit.

Alternatively, create a Cloudflare API token with the following permissions: Zone scope, logs edit permissions. Account scope, R2 write permissions.



​​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Enable Logpush to R2 via the dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service and a modal window will open. Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. Add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select R2. Enter the following destination information: Bucket path

R2 access key id

R2 secret access key Click Validate access. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling the Logpush job.

​​ Manage via API

To create a job, make a POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:

name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.

(optional) - Use your domain name as the job name. destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint name, bucket name, access key id and secret key.

Note We recommend adding the {DATE} parameter in the destination_conf to separate your logs into daily subfolders.

r2:// < BUCKET_PATH > / { DATE } ?account-id = < ACCOUNT_ID >& access-key-id = < R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID >& secret-access-key = < R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY >

dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Log fields for the full list of supported datasets.

- The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to for the full list of supported datasets. logpull_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Logpush API options .

Example request using cURL: