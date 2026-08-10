Workers KV provides low-latency, high-throughput global storage to your Cloudflare Workers applications. Workers KV is ideal for storing user configuration data, routing data, A/B testing configurations and authentication tokens, and is well suited for read-heavy workloads.
This guide instructs you through:
- Creating a KV namespace.
- Writing key-value pairs to your KV namespace from a Cloudflare Worker.
- Reading key-value pairs from a KV namespace.
You can perform these tasks through the Wrangler CLI or through the Cloudflare dashboard.
If you want to skip the setup steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.
This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.
You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
Create a new Worker to read and write to your KV namespace.
-
Create a new project named
kv-tutorialby running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- kv-tutorial
yarn create cloudflare kv-tutorial
pnpm create cloudflare@latest kv-tutorial
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
This creates a new
kv-tutorialdirectory, illustrated below.
- kv-tutorial/
- node_modules/
- test/
- src
- index.ts
- package-lock.json
- package.json
- testconfig.json
- vitest.config.mts
- worker-configuration.d.ts
- wrangler.jsonc
Your new
kv-tutorialdirectory includes:
- A
"Hello World"Worker in
index.ts.
- A
wrangler.jsoncconfiguration file.
wrangler.jsoncis how your
kv-tutorialWorker accesses your kv database.
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
-
Change into the directory you just created for your Worker project:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select Create application.
-
Select Start with Hello World! > Get started.
-
Name your Worker. For this tutorial, name your Worker
kv-tutorial.
-
Select Deploy.
A KV namespace is a key-value database replicated to Cloudflare's global network.
You can use Wrangler to create a new KV namespace. You can also use it to perform operations such as put, list, get, and delete within your KV namespace.
To create a KV namespace via Wrangler:
-
Open your terminal and run the following command:
The
npx wrangler kv namespace create <BINDING_NAME>subcommand takes a new binding name as its argument. A KV namespace is created using a concatenation of your Worker's name (from your Wrangler file) and the binding name you provide. A
<BINDING_ID>is randomly generated for you.
For this tutorial, use the binding name
USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page.Go to Workers KV ↗
-
Select Create instance.
-
Enter a name for your namespace. For this tutorial, use
kv_tutorial_namespace.
-
Select Create.
You must create a binding to connect your Worker with your KV namespace. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like KV, on the Cloudflare developer platform.
To bind your KV namespace to your Worker:
-
In your Wrangler file, add the following with the values generated in your terminal from step 2:
Binding names do not need to correspond to the namespace you created. Binding names are only a reference. Specifically:
- The value (string) you set for
bindingis used to reference this KV namespace in your Worker. For this tutorial, this should be
USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG.
- The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_KV"or
binding = "routingConfig"would both be valid names for the binding.
- Your binding is available in your Worker at
env.<BINDING_NAME>from within your Worker. For this tutorial, the binding is available at
env.USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG.
- The value (string) you set for
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select the
kv-tutorialWorker you created in step 1.
-
Got to the Bindings tab, then select Add binding.
-
Select KV namespace > Add binding.
-
Name your binding (
BINDING_NAME) in Variable name, then select the KV namespace (
kv_tutorial_namespace) you created in step 2 from the dropdown menu.
-
Select Add binding to deploy your binding.
You can interact with your KV namespace via Wrangler or directly from your Workers application.
To write a value to your empty KV namespace using Wrangler:
-
Run the
wrangler kv key putsubcommand in your terminal, and input your key and value respectively.
<KEY>and
<VALUE>are values of your choice.
In this tutorial, you will add a key
user_1with value
enabledto the KV namespace you created in step 2.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page.Go to Workers KV ↗
-
Select the KV namespace you created (
kv_tutorial_namespace).
-
Go to the KV Pairs tab.
-
Enter a
<KEY>of your choice.
-
Enter a
<VALUE>of your choice.
-
Select Add entry.
To access the value from your KV namespace using Wrangler:
-
Run the
wrangler kv key getsubcommand in your terminal, and input your key value:
In this tutorial, you will get the value of the key
user_1from the KV namespace you created in step 2.
Similar to the
putcommand, the
getcommand can also be used to access a KV namespace in two ways - with
--bindingor
--namespace-id:
Refer to the
kv bulk documentation to write a file of multiple key-value pairs to a given KV namespace.
You can view key-value pairs directly from the dashboard.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page.Go to Workers KV ↗
-
Go to the KV namespace you created (
kv_tutorial_namespace).
-
Go to the KV Pairs tab.
-
In your Worker script, add your KV binding in the
Envinterface. If you have bootstrapped your project with JavaScript, this step is not required.
-
Use the
put()method on
USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIGto create a new key-value pair. You will add a new key
user_2with value
disabledto your KV namespace.
-
Use the KV
get()method to fetch the data you stored in your KV namespace. You will fetch the value of the key
user_2from your KV namespace.
Your Worker code should look like this:
The code above:
- Writes a key to your KV namespace using KV's
put()method.
- Reads the same key using KV's
get()method.
- Checks if the key is null, and returns a
404response if it is.
- If the key is not null, it returns the value of the key.
- Uses JavaScript's
try...catch↗ exception handling to catch potential errors. When writing or reading from any service, such as Workers KV or external APIs using
fetch(), you should expect to handle exceptions explicitly.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Go to the
kv-tutorialWorker you created.
-
Select Edit Code.
-
Clear the contents of the
workers.jsfile, then paste the following code.
The code above:
- Writes a key to
BINDING_NAMEusing KV's
put()method.
- Reads the same key using KV's
get()method, and returns an error if the key is null (or in case the key is not set, or does not exist).
- Uses JavaScript's
try...catch↗ exception handling to catch potential errors. When writing or reading from any service, such as Workers KV or external APIs using
fetch(), you should expect to handle exceptions explicitly.
The browser should simply return the
VALUEcorresponding to the
KEYyou have specified with the
get()method.
- Writes a key to
-
Select the dropdown arrow next to Deploy and select Save.
Deploy your Worker to Cloudflare's global network.
-
Run the following command to deploy KV to Cloudflare's global network:
-
Visit the URL for your newly created Workers KV application.
For example, if the URL of your new Worker is
kv-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev, accessing
https://kv-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/sends a request to your Worker that writes (and reads) from Workers KV.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select your
kv-tutorialWorker.
-
Select Deployments.
-
From the Version History table, select Deploy version.
-
From the Deploy version page, select Deploy.
This deploys the latest version of the Worker code to production.
By finishing this tutorial, you have:
- Created a KV namespace
- Created a Worker that writes and reads from that namespace
- Deployed your project globally.
If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗.
- Learn more about the KV API.
- Understand how to use Environments with Workers KV.
- Read the Wrangler
kvcommand documentation.