Getting started

Create a basic key-value store which stores the notification configuration of all users in an application, where each user may have enabled or disabled notifications.

Overview Quick start Prerequisites 1. Create a Worker project 2. Create a KV namespace 3. Bind your Worker to your KV namespace 4. Interact with your KV namespace 4.1. Write a value 4.2. Get a value 5. Access your KV namespace from your Worker 6. Deploy your Worker Summary Next steps

Workers KV provides low-latency, high-throughput global storage to your Cloudflare Workers applications. Workers KV is ideal for storing user configuration data, routing data, A/B testing configurations and authentication tokens, and is well suited for read-heavy workloads.

This guide instructs you through:

Creating a KV namespace.

Writing key-value pairs to your KV namespace from a Cloudflare Worker.

Reading key-value pairs from a KV namespace.

You can perform these tasks through the Wrangler CLI or through the Cloudflare dashboard.

Quick start

If you want to skip the setup steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.

This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.

You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Worker project

New to Workers? Refer to How Workers works to learn about the Workers serverless execution model works. Go to the Workers Get started guide to set up your first Worker.

Create a new Worker to read and write to your KV namespace. Create a new project named kv-tutorial by running: npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- kv-tutorial yarn create cloudflare kv-tutorial pnpm create cloudflare@latest kv-tutorial For setup, select the following options: For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying). This creates a new kv-tutorial directory, illustrated below. kv-tutorial/ node_modules/ test/ src index.ts package-lock.json package.json testconfig.json vitest.config.mts worker-configuration.d.ts wrangler.jsonc

Your new kv-tutorial directory includes: A "Hello World" Worker in index.ts .

Worker in . A wrangler.jsonc configuration file. wrangler.jsonc is how your kv-tutorial Worker accesses your kv database. Change into the directory you just created for your Worker project: cd kv-tutorial Note If you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, or initializing projects in a Continuous Integration (CI) environment, initialize a new project non-interactively by setting CI=true as an environmental variable when running create cloudflare@latest . For example: CI=true npm create cloudflare@latest kv-tutorial --type=simple --git --ts --deploy=false creates a basic "Hello World" project ready to build on. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select Create application. Select Start with Hello World! > Get started. Name your Worker. For this tutorial, name your Worker kv-tutorial . Select Deploy.

2. Create a KV namespace

A KV namespace is a key-value database replicated to Cloudflare's global network.

You can use Wrangler to create a new KV namespace. You can also use it to perform operations such as put, list, get, and delete within your KV namespace. Note KV operations are scoped to your account. To create a KV namespace via Wrangler: Open your terminal and run the following command: npx wrangler kv namespace create < BINDING_NAM E > The npx wrangler kv namespace create <BINDING_NAME> subcommand takes a new binding name as its argument. A KV namespace is created using a concatenation of your Worker's name (from your Wrangler file) and the binding name you provide. A <BINDING_ID> is randomly generated for you. For this tutorial, use the binding name USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . npx wrangler kv namespace create USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG 🌀 Creating namespace with title "USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array: { "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG", "id" : "<BINDING_ID>" } ] } In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page. Go to Workers KV ↗ Select Create instance. Enter a name for your namespace. For this tutorial, use kv_tutorial_namespace . Select Create.

3. Bind your Worker to your KV namespace

You must create a binding to connect your Worker with your KV namespace. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like KV, on the Cloudflare developer platform.

Bindings A binding is how your Worker interacts with external resources such as KV namespaces. A binding is a runtime variable that the Workers runtime provides to your code. You can declare a variable name in your Wrangler file that binds to these resources at runtime, and interact with them through this variable. Every binding's variable name and behavior is determined by you when deploying the Worker. Refer to Environment for more information.

To bind your KV namespace to your Worker:

In your Wrangler file, add the following with the values generated in your terminal from step 2: { "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG" , "id" : "<BINDING_ID>" } ] } [[ kv_namespaces ]] binding = "USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG" id = "<BINDING_ID>" Binding names do not need to correspond to the namespace you created. Binding names are only a reference. Specifically: The value (string) you set for binding is used to reference this KV namespace in your Worker. For this tutorial, this should be USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG .

is used to reference this KV namespace in your Worker. For this tutorial, this should be . The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "MY_KV" or binding = "routingConfig" would both be valid names for the binding.

. For example, or would both be valid names for the binding. Your binding is available in your Worker at env.<BINDING_NAME> from within your Worker. For this tutorial, the binding is available at env.USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select the kv-tutorial Worker you created in step 1. Got to the Bindings tab, then select Add binding. Select KV namespace > Add binding. Name your binding ( BINDING_NAME ) in Variable name, then select the KV namespace ( kv_tutorial_namespace ) you created in step 2 from the dropdown menu. Select Add binding to deploy your binding.

4. Interact with your KV namespace

You can interact with your KV namespace via Wrangler or directly from your Workers application.

4.1. Write a value

To write a value to your empty KV namespace using Wrangler: Run the wrangler kv key put subcommand in your terminal, and input your key and value respectively. <KEY> and <VALUE> are values of your choice. npx wrangler kv key put --binding= < BINDING_NAME > "<KEY>" "<VALUE>" In this tutorial, you will add a key user_1 with value enabled to the KV namespace you created in step 2. npx wrangler kv key put --binding=USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG "user_1" "enabled" Writing the value "enabled" to key "user_1" on namespace < BINDING_I D > . Using `--namespace-id` Instead of using --binding , you can also use --namespace-id to specify which KV namespace should receive the operation: npx wrangler kv key put --namespace-id= < BINDING_ID > "<KEY>" "<VALUE>" Writing the value "<VALUE>" to key "<KEY>" on namespace < BINDING_I D > . Storing values in remote KV namespace By default, the values are written locally. To create a key and a value in your remote KV namespace, add the --remote flag at the end of the command: npx wrangler kv key put --namespace-id=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx "<KEY>" "<VALUE>" --remote In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page. Go to Workers KV ↗ Select the KV namespace you created ( kv_tutorial_namespace ). Go to the KV Pairs tab. Enter a <KEY> of your choice. Enter a <VALUE> of your choice. Select Add entry.

4.2. Get a value

To access the value from your KV namespace using Wrangler: Run the wrangler kv key get subcommand in your terminal, and input your key value: npx wrangler kv key get --binding= < BINDING_NAME > "<KEY>" In this tutorial, you will get the value of the key user_1 from the KV namespace you created in step 2. Note To view the value directly within the terminal, you use the --text flag. npx wrangler kv key get --binding=USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG "user_1" --text Similar to the put command, the get command can also be used to access a KV namespace in two ways - with --binding or --namespace-id : Caution Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required. Refer to the kv bulk documentation to write a file of multiple key-value pairs to a given KV namespace. You can view key-value pairs directly from the dashboard. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page. Go to Workers KV ↗ Go to the KV namespace you created ( kv_tutorial_namespace ). Go to the KV Pairs tab.

5. Access your KV namespace from your Worker

Note When using wrangler dev to develop locally, Wrangler defaults to using a local version of KV to avoid interfering with any of your live production data in KV. This means that reading keys that you have not written locally returns null. To have wrangler dev connect to your Workers KV namespace running on Cloudflare's global network, you can set "remote" : true in the KV binding configuration. Refer to the remote bindings documentation for more information. Also refer to KV binding docs. In your Worker script, add your KV binding in the Env interface. If you have bootstrapped your project with JavaScript, this step is not required. interface Env { USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG : KVNamespace ; // ... other binding types } Use the put() method on USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG to create a new key-value pair. You will add a new key user_2 with value disabled to your KV namespace. let value = await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . put ( "user_2" , "disabled" ); Use the KV get() method to fetch the data you stored in your KV namespace. You will fetch the value of the key user_2 from your KV namespace. let value = await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . get ( "user_2" ); Your Worker code should look like this: export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { try { await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . put ( "user_2" , "disabled" ); const value = await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . get ( "user_2" ); if (value === null ) { return new Response ( "Value not found" , { status: 404 }); } return new Response (value); } catch (err) { console. error ( `KV returned error:` , err); const errorMessage = err instanceof Error ? err.message : "An unknown error occurred when accessing KV storage" ; return new Response (errorMessage, { status: 500 , headers: { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, }); } }, }; export interface Env { USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG : KVNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { try { await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . put ( "user_2" , "disabled" ); const value = await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . get ( "user_2" ); if (value === null ) { return new Response ( "Value not found" , { status: 404 }); } return new Response (value); } catch (err) { console. error ( `KV returned error:` , err); const errorMessage = err instanceof Error ? err.message : "An unknown error occurred when accessing KV storage" ; return new Response (errorMessage, { status: 500 , headers: { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, }); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; The code above: Writes a key to your KV namespace using KV's put() method. Reads the same key using KV's get() method. Checks if the key is null, and returns a 404 response if it is. If the key is not null, it returns the value of the key. Uses JavaScript's try...catch ↗ exception handling to catch potential errors. When writing or reading from any service, such as Workers KV or external APIs using fetch() , you should expect to handle exceptions explicitly. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Go to the kv-tutorial Worker you created. Select Edit Code. Clear the contents of the workers.js file, then paste the following code. export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { try { await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . put ( "user_2" , "disabled" ); const value = await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . get ( "user_2" ); if (value === null ) { return new Response ( "Value not found" , { status: 404 }); } return new Response (value); } catch (err) { console. error ( `KV returned error:` , err); const errorMessage = err instanceof Error ? err.message : "An unknown error occurred when accessing KV storage" ; return new Response (errorMessage, { status: 500 , headers: { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, }); } }, }; export interface Env { USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG : KVNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { try { await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . put ( "user_2" , "disabled" ); const value = await env. USERS_NOTIFICATION_CONFIG . get ( "user_2" ); if (value === null ) { return new Response ( "Value not found" , { status: 404 }); } return new Response (value); } catch (err) { console. error ( `KV returned error:` , err); const errorMessage = err instanceof Error ? err.message : "An unknown error occurred when accessing KV storage" ; return new Response (errorMessage, { status: 500 , headers: { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, }); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; The code above: Writes a key to BINDING_NAME using KV's put() method. Reads the same key using KV's get() method, and returns an error if the key is null (or in case the key is not set, or does not exist). Uses JavaScript's try...catch ↗ exception handling to catch potential errors. When writing or reading from any service, such as Workers KV or external APIs using fetch() , you should expect to handle exceptions explicitly. The browser should simply return the VALUE corresponding to the KEY you have specified with the get() method. Select the dropdown arrow next to Deploy and select Save.

6. Deploy your Worker

Deploy your Worker to Cloudflare's global network.

Run the following command to deploy KV to Cloudflare's global network: npm run deploy Visit the URL for your newly created Workers KV application. For example, if the URL of your new Worker is kv-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev , accessing https://kv-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ sends a request to your Worker that writes (and reads) from Workers KV. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select your kv-tutorial Worker. Select Deployments. From the Version History table, select Deploy version. From the Deploy version page, select Deploy. This deploys the latest version of the Worker code to production.

Summary

By finishing this tutorial, you have:

Created a KV namespace Created a Worker that writes and reads from that namespace Deployed your project globally.

Next steps

If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗.