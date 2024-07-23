Rules
Use Rules to configure whether to track Web Analytics for specific websites or paths. By default, Web Analytics automatically creates a single rule for the zone that injects the JavaScript (JS) snippet for all pages.
Rules are only available for sites proxied through Cloudflare. For more information, refer to Limits.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
- Select the Analytics & Logs drop-down and choose Web Analytics.
- Find the site you want to configure and select Manage site.
- Select Advanced options > Add rule.
- Select the Action and fill in the hostname and path(s) you want to add a rule for.
- If you want to add additional rules, select Add rule. Otherwise select Update to save the rule.