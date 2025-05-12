This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL Postgres database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.

Note To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you must allow Cloudflare IPs to be able to access your database. You can either allow-list all IP address ranges (0.0.0.0 - 255.255.255.255) or restrict your IP access control list to the IP ranges used by Hyperdrive. Alternatively, you can connect to your databases over in your private network using Cloudflare Tunnels.

Cloud Console

When creating the instance or when editing an existing instance in the Google Cloud Console ↗:

To allow Hyperdrive to reach your instance:

In the Cloud Console ↗ , select the instance you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connections > Networking > ensure Public IP is enabled > Add a Network and input 0.0.0.0/0 . Select Done > Save to persist your changes. Select Overview from the sidebar and note down the Public IP address of your instance.

To create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as:

Select Users in the sidebar. Select Add User Account > select Built-in authentication. Provide a name (for example, hyperdrive-user ) > select Generate to generate a password. Copy this password to your clipboard before selecting Add to create the user.

With the username, password, public IP address and (optional) database name (default: postgres ), you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

gcloud CLI

The gcloud CLI ↗ allows you to create a new user and enable Hyperdrive to connect to your database.

Use gcloud sql to create a new user (for example, hyperdrive-user ) with a strong password:

Terminal window gcloud sql users create hyperdrive-user --instance=YOUR_INSTANCE_NAME --password=SUFFICIENTLY_LONG_PASSWORD

Run the following command to enable Internet access ↗ to your database instance:

Terminal window # If you have any existing authorized networks, ensure you provide those as a comma separated list. # The gcloud CLI will replace any existing authorized networks with the list you provide here. gcloud sql instances patch YOUR_INSTANCE_NAME --authorized-networks="0.0.0.0/0"

Refer to Google Cloud's documentation ↗ for additional configuration options.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install Postgres.js ↗:

Terminal window # Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended npm install postgres

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:

// filepath: src/index.ts import postgres from "postgres" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive // using the Hyperdrive credentials const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections max : 5 , // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency) fetch_types : false , } ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result } ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , e . message ) ; return Response . error () ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note The minimum version of postgres-js required for Hyperdrive is 3.4.5 .

