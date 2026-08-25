Rate limits

Overview API token limits Rate limiting headers

API token limits

Type Limit Client API per user/account token 1200/5 minutes Client API per IP 200/second GraphQL Varies by query cost. Max 320/5 min User API token quota 50 Account API token quota 500

Note The global rate limit for the Cloudflare API is 1,200 requests per five minute period per user, and applies cumulatively regardless of whether the request is made via the dashboard, API key, or API token. If you exceed this limit, all API calls for the next five minutes will be blocked, receiving a HTTP 429 - Too Many Requests response.

Some specific API calls have their own limits and are documented separately, such as the following:

Enterprise customers can also contact Cloudflare Support to raise the Client API per user, GraphQL, or API token limits to a higher value.

Rate limiting headers

The following headers are returned when calling REST APIs:

Ratelimit : List of service limit items, composed of the limit name, the remaining quota ( r ) and the time next window resets ( t ). For example: "default";r=50;t=30

: List of service limit items, composed of the limit name, the remaining quota ( ) and the time next window resets ( ). For example: Ratelimit-Policy : List of quota policy items, composed of the policy name, the total quota ( q ) and the time window the quota applies to ( w ). For example: "burst";q=100;w=60

: List of quota policy items, composed of the policy name, the total quota ( ) and the time window the quota applies to ( ). For example: retry-after : The number of seconds, rounded up, until more capacity is available. Note, this header is only returned when the request has exceeded the rate limit.

Cloudflare's SDKs will also automatically work with the headers and back off in response to rate limits.