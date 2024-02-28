Information architecture

The information architecture (IA) of the Cloudflare developer documentation follows a consistent pattern. Product documentation always includes an Overview and Get started page. Including other content types depends on the product, how it is used, and what content users need to be successful.

​​ Developer platform information architecture

At launch, developer platform products should include the following high-level sections. As products mature, the IA may grow out of this structure based on what you can do with the product. For an example of a more mature product that differs from this IA, refer to the Cloudflare Stream documentation.