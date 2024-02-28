Information architecture
The information architecture (IA) of the Cloudflare developer documentation follows a consistent pattern. Product documentation always includes an Overview and Get started page. Including other content types depends on the product, how it is used, and what content users need to be successful.
Developer platform information architecture
At launch, developer platform products should include the following high-level sections. As products mature, the IA may grow out of this structure based on what you can do with the product. For an example of a more mature product that differs from this IA, refer to the Cloudflare Stream documentation.
- Overview
- Get started
- Configuration - Steps that come after getting started, or the delta between getting started and your desired state. As a product matures, content in Configuration might expand into its own section.
- Observability - Information about testing, metrics, analytics, local development, etc
- Reference
- Concepts
- Platform - Section unique to developer platform products that includes Pricing, Limits, Storage options, Changelog, Betas, and Known issues pages