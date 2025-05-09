Configure DDoS protection

Search for the rules you wish to override using the available filters. You can search for tags.

To override a single rule, select the desired value for a field in the displayed dropdowns next to the rule.

To configure more than one rule, select the rules using the row checkboxes and update the fields for the selected rules using the dropdowns displayed before the table. You can also configure all the rules with a given tag. For more information, refer to Configure rules in bulk in a managed ruleset.