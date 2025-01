Note To enable built-in Node.js APIs and polyfills, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your wrangler.toml . This also enables nodejs_compat_v2 as long as your compatibility date is 2024-09-23 or later. Learn more about the Node.js compatibility flag and v2.

You can use node:dns ↗ for name resolution via DNS over HTTPS using Cloudflare DNS ↗ at 1.1.1.1.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js import dns from "node:dns" ; dns . lookup ( "example.org" , ( _err , address , ipFamily ) => console . log ( `address: ${ address } family: IPv ${ ipFamily } ` ) , ) ; index.ts import dns from "node:dns" ; dns . lookup ( "example.org" , ( _err : any , address : string , ipFamily : number ) => console . log ( `address: ${ address } family: IPv ${ ipFamily } ` )) ;

Note DNS requests will execute a subrequest, counts for your Worker's subrequest limit.

The full node:dns API is documented in the Node.js documentation for node:dns ↗.