Alerts
You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in your network.
Who is it for?
Connection Maintenance Alert
Classic CNI customers who want to be alerted to maintenance events that might affect Classic CNI.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Purchase of Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI).What should you do if you receive one?
No action is needed.
Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-