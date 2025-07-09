You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in your network.

Connection Maintenance Alert Who is it for? Classic CNI customers who want to be alerted to maintenance events that might affect Classic CNI. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI). What should you do if you receive one? No action is needed.

Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.