Control waiting room traffic

To change whether and how traffic reaches a waiting room, update the values for Enabled, Queue All, and Queueing Method on your waiting room.

​​ Enable a waiting room

To enable a waiting room:

Go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. On a waiting room, set Enabled to On.

​​ Queue activation

By default, an active waiting room only puts visitors in a queue when traffic reaches the thresholds defined in Total active users and New users per minute.

However, if you want all visitors to be queued — in preparation for a product release or other time-based event — use the Queue All option on a waiting room. So long as the waiting room is active and Queue All is enabled, no traffic will reach your application.

​​ Queue visitors when necessary

To queue visitors only when necessary:

Go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. On a waiting room, set Enabled to On. Your waiting room will begin queueing visitors once it reaches the traffic thresholds defined in Total active users and New users per minute .

​​ Queue all visitors

To queue all visitors prior to a time-based offering:

Go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. On a waiting room: Set Enabled to On. Set Queue All to On. Your waiting room will begin queueing all visitors and will not allow any visitors to the path protected by your waiting room. On hover, the waiting room will show the estimated number of users in the queue.

Note Only new visitors will be queued. Active users that are already on your website will continue there and will not return to the queue until their session expires.

To begin allowing visitors to the path protected by your waiting room, set Queue All to Off.

​​ Queueing method

For more details about queueing method, refer to Queueing methods .