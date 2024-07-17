Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cache / CDN
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. Examples
  6. Cache TTL by status code

Cache TTL by status code

Create a cache rule to cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 for one day for any hostname containing example.com:

  • When incoming requests match: Custom filter expression

    • Using the Expression Builder:
      Hostname contains "example.com"
    • Using the Expression Editor:
      (http.host contains "example.com")

  • Then:

    • Cache eligibility: Eligible for cache
    • Setting: Edge TTL
      • Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not
      • Status code TTL:
        • Scope: Range
        • From: 200
        • To: 599
        • Duration: 1 day