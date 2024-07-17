Cache TTL by status code
Create a cache rule to cache responses with status code between
200 and
599 for one day for any hostname containing
example.com:
When incoming requests match: Custom filter expression
- Using the Expression Builder:
Hostname contains "example.com"
- Using the Expression Editor:
(http.host contains "example.com")
- Using the Expression Builder:
Then:
- Cache eligibility: Eligible for cache
- Setting: Edge TTL
- Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not
- Status code TTL:
- Scope: Range
- From: 200
- To: 599
- Duration: 1 day