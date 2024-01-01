 Skip to content
Durable Object Stub

Description

The DurableObjectStub interface is used to obtain a reference a Durable Object instance and invoke methods on that instance. The type of DurableObjectStub is generic to allow for RPC methods to be invoked on the stub.

import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers";


// Durable Object
export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject {
  constructor(ctx, env) {
    super(ctx, env);
  }


  sayHello() {
    return "Hello, World!";
  }
}


// Worker
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class
    const id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo");


    // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object instance
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id);


    // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub
    const rpcResponse = stub.sayHello();


    return new Response(rpcResponse);
  },
};

Properties

id

id is a property of the DurableObjectStub corresponding to the DurableObjectId used to create the stub.

const id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();
const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id);
console.assert(id.equals(stub.id), "This should always be true");

name

name is an optional property of a DurableObjectStub, which returns the name that was used to create the DurableObjectId via DurableObjectNamespace::idFromName which was then used to create the DurableObjectStub. This value is undefined if the DurableObjectId used to create the DurableObjectStub was constructed using DurableObjectNamespace::newUniqueId.

const id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo");
const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id);
console.assert(stub.name === "foo", "This should always be true");
