Durable Object Stub

The
DurableObjectStub interface is used to obtain a reference a Durable Object instance and invoke methods on that instance. The type of
DurableObjectStub is generic to allow for RPC methods to be invoked on the stub.
import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object instance const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const rpcResponse = stub . sayHello () ; return new Response ( rpcResponse ) ; import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; MY_DURABLE_OBJECT : DurableObjectNamespace < MyDurableObject >; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { async sayHello () : String { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object instance const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const rpcResponse = await stub . sayHello () ; return new Response ( rpcResponse ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
id is a property of the
DurableObjectStub corresponding to the
used to create the stub.
DurableObjectId
const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; console . assert ( id . equals ( stub . id ) , "This should always be true" ) ;
name is an optional property of a
DurableObjectStub, which returns the name that was used to create the
via
DurableObjectId
which was then used to create the
DurableObjectNamespace::idFromName
DurableObjectStub. This value is undefined if the
used to create the
DurableObjectId
DurableObjectStub was constructed using
.
DurableObjectNamespace::newUniqueId
const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; console . assert ( stub . name === "foo" , "This should always be true" ) ;