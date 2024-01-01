Durable Object Stub

Description

The DurableObjectStub interface is used to obtain a reference a Durable Object instance and invoke methods on that instance. The type of DurableObjectStub is generic to allow for RPC methods to be invoked on the stub.

JavaScript TypeScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; } sayHello () { return "Hello, World!" ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object instance const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const rpcResponse = stub . sayHello () ; return new Response ( rpcResponse ) ; }, }; import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export interface Env { MY_DURABLE_OBJECT : DurableObjectNamespace < MyDurableObject >; } // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; } async sayHello () : String { return "Hello, World!" ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object instance const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const rpcResponse = await stub . sayHello () ; return new Response ( rpcResponse ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Properties

id

id is a property of the DurableObjectStub corresponding to the DurableObjectId used to create the stub.

const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; console . assert ( id . equals ( stub . id ) , "This should always be true" ) ;

name

name is an optional property of a DurableObjectStub , which returns the name that was used to create the DurableObjectId via DurableObjectNamespace::idFromName which was then used to create the DurableObjectStub . This value is undefined if the DurableObjectId used to create the DurableObjectStub was constructed using DurableObjectNamespace::newUniqueId .

const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; console . assert ( stub . name === "foo" , "This should always be true" ) ;