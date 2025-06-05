 Skip to content
React + Vite

Start from CLI - scaffold a full-stack app with a React SPA, Cloudflare Workers API, and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-react-app --framework=react

Or just deploy - create a full-stack app using React, Hono API and Vite, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

What is React?

React is a framework for building user interfaces. It allows you to create reusable UI components and manage the state of your application efficiently. You can use React to build a single-page application (SPA), and combine it with a backend API running on Cloudflare Workers to create a full-stack application.

Creating a full-stack app with React

  1. Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3)

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-react-app --framework=react

    How is this project set up?

    Below is a simplified file tree of the project.

    • Directorymy-react-app
      • Directorysrc/
        • App.tsx
      • Directoryworker/
        • index.ts
      • index.html
      • vite.config.ts
      • wrangler.jsonc

    wrangler.jsonc is your Wrangler configuration file. In this file:

    • main points to worker/index.ts. This is your Worker, which is going to act as your backend API.
    • assets.not_found_handling is set to single-page-application, which means that routes that are handled by your React SPA do not go to the Worker, and are thus free.
    • If you want to add bindings to resources on Cloudflare's developer platform, you configure them here. Read more about bindings.

    vite.config.ts is set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your Worker in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, ensuring your local development environment is as close to production as possible.

    worker/index.ts is your backend API, which contains a single endpoint, /api/, that returns a text response. At src/App.tsx, your React app calls this endpoint to get a message back and displays this.

  2. Develop locally with the Cloudflare Vite plugin

    After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server.

    Terminal window
    npm run dev

    What's happening in local development?

    This project uses Vite for local development and build, and thus comes with all of Vite's features, including hot module replacement (HMR).

    In addition, vite.config.ts is set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your application in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, just like in production, and enables access to local emulations of bindings.

  3. Deploy your project

    Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds.

    The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.

    Terminal window
    npm run deploy

Asset Routing

If you're using React as a SPA, you will want to set not_found_handling = "single_page_application" in your Wrangler configuration file.

By default, Cloudflare first tries to match a request path against a static asset path, which is based on the file structure of the uploaded asset directory. This is either the directory specified by assets.directory in your Wrangler config or, in the case of the Cloudflare Vite plugin, the output directory of the client build. Failing that, we invoke a Worker if one is present. If there is no Worker, or the Worker then uses the asset binding, Cloudflare will fallback to the behaviour set by not_found_handling.

Refer to the routing documentation for more information about how routing works with static assets, and how to customize this behavior.

Use bindings with React

Your new project also contains a Worker at ./worker/index.ts, which you can use as a backend API for your React application. While your React application cannot directly access Workers bindings, it can interact with them through this Worker. You can make fetch() requests from your React application to the Worker, which can then handle the request and use bindings. Learn how to configure Workers bindings.

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.

Bindings Access to compute, storage, AI and more.