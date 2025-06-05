React + Vite

Start from CLI - scaffold a full-stack app with a React SPA, Cloudflare Workers API, and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-react-app --framework=react Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-react-app --framework=react Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-react-app --framework=react

Or just deploy - create a full-stack app using React, Hono API and Vite, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

What is React?

React ↗ is a framework for building user interfaces. It allows you to create reusable UI components and manage the state of your application efficiently. You can use React to build a single-page application (SPA), and combine it with a backend API running on Cloudflare Workers to create a full-stack application.

Creating a full-stack app with React

Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3) npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-react-app --framework=react Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-react-app --framework=react Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-react-app --framework=react How is this project set up? Below is a simplified file tree of the project. Directory my-react-app Directory src/ App.tsx Directory worker/ index.ts index.html vite.config.ts wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc is your Wrangler configuration file. In this file: main points to worker/index.ts . This is your Worker, which is going to act as your backend API.

points to . This is your Worker, which is going to act as your backend API. assets.not_found_handling is set to single-page-application , which means that routes that are handled by your React SPA do not go to the Worker, and are thus free.

is set to , which means that routes that are handled by your React SPA do not go to the Worker, and are thus free. If you want to add bindings to resources on Cloudflare's developer platform, you configure them here. Read more about bindings. vite.config.ts is set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your Worker in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, ensuring your local development environment is as close to production as possible. worker/index.ts is your backend API, which contains a single endpoint, /api/ , that returns a text response. At src/App.tsx , your React app calls this endpoint to get a message back and displays this. Develop locally with the Cloudflare Vite plugin After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev What's happening in local development? This project uses Vite for local development and build, and thus comes with all of Vite's features, including hot module replacement (HMR). In addition, vite.config.ts is set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your application in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, just like in production, and enables access to local emulations of bindings. Deploy your project Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds. The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Asset Routing

If you're using React as a SPA, you will want to set not_found_handling = "single_page_application" in your Wrangler configuration file.

By default, Cloudflare first tries to match a request path against a static asset path, which is based on the file structure of the uploaded asset directory. This is either the directory specified by assets.directory in your Wrangler config or, in the case of the Cloudflare Vite plugin, the output directory of the client build. Failing that, we invoke a Worker if one is present. If there is no Worker, or the Worker then uses the asset binding, Cloudflare will fallback to the behaviour set by not_found_handling .

Refer to the routing documentation for more information about how routing works with static assets, and how to customize this behavior.

Use bindings with React

Your new project also contains a Worker at ./worker/index.ts , which you can use as a backend API for your React application. While your React application cannot directly access Workers bindings, it can interact with them through this Worker. You can make fetch() requests from your React application to the Worker, which can then handle the request and use bindings. Learn how to configure Workers bindings.

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.