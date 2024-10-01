Content compression

Cloudflare compresses content in two ways: between Cloudflare and your website visitors and between Cloudflare and your origin server.

Compression between Cloudflare and website visitors

In addition to Cloudflare’s default caching behavior, Cloudflare supports Gzip, Brotli, and Zstandard compression when delivering content to website visitors.

flowchart LR accTitle: Compressed responses sent to website visitor accDescr: Cloudflare can send responses to visitors using Gzip compression, Brotli compression, or no compression. A[Visitor browser] B((Cloudflare)) C[(Origin server)] A == "Request" ==> B -.-> C C -.-> B == "Response<br>(Gzip / Brotli / Zstandard / No compression)" ==> A style A stroke-width: 2px style B stroke: orange,fill: orange,color: black style C stroke-dasharray: 5 5 linkStyle 0,3 stroke-width: 2px linkStyle 1,2 stroke-width: 1px

Note Customers can enable Zstandard compression through Compression Rules.

If supported by visitors’ web browsers, Cloudflare will return Gzip, Brotli, or Zstandard-encoded responses for the following content types:

text/html text/richtext text/plain text/css text/x-script text/x-component text/x-java-source text/x-markdown application/javascript application/x-javascript text/javascript text/js image/x-icon image/vnd.microsoft.icon application/x-perl application/x-httpd-cgi text/xml application/xml application/rss+xml application/vnd.api+json application/x-protobuf application/json multipart/bag multipart/mixed application/xhtml+xml font/ttf font/otf font/x-woff image/svg+xml application/vnd.ms-fontobject application/ttf application/x-ttf application/otf application/x-otf application/truetype application/opentype application/x-opentype application/font-woff application/eot application/font application/font-sfnt application/wasm application/javascript-binast application/manifest+json application/ld+json application/graphql+json application/geo+json

Cloudflare’s global network can deliver content to website visitors using Gzip compression, Brotli compression, Zstandard compression, or no compression, depending on:

The values visitors provide in the accept-encoding request header.

request header. The value of the Brotli setting at the zone level.

Any configured compression rule that matches incoming requests.

For responses with error status codes, Cloudflare will only compress responses if their error status code is 403 or 404 . For successful response status codes, Cloudflare will only compress responses if their status code is 200 . Responses with other status codes will not be compressed.

You can override Cloudflare’s default compression behavior using Compression Rules.

Minimum response size for compression Cloudflare will only apply compression to responses with a minimum size when sending them to website visitors: For Gzip, responses must have a minimum size of 48 bytes.

For Brotli and Zstandard, responses must have a minimum size of 50 bytes. Smaller responses will not be compressed, regardless of their content type.

Content compression from origin servers to the Cloudflare network

When requesting content from your origin server, Cloudflare supports Brotli compression, Gzip compression, or no compression.

flowchart LR accTitle: Compressed responses sent from the origin server accDescr: Cloudflare accepts responses from origin server using Brotli compression, Gzip compression, or no compression. A[Visitor browser] B((Cloudflare)) C[(Origin server)] A -.-> B == "Request<br>Accept-Encoding: br, gzip" ==> C C == "Response<br>(Brotli / Gzip / No compression)" ==> B -.-> A style A stroke-dasharray: 5 5 style B stroke: orange,fill: orange,color: black style C stroke-width: 2px linkStyle 1,2 stroke-width: 2px linkStyle 0,3 stroke-width: 1px

If your origin server responds to a Cloudflare request using Brotli/Gzip compression, we will keep the same compression in the response sent to the website visitor if:

You include a content-encoding header in your server response mentioning the compression being used ( br or gzip ).

header in your server response mentioning the compression being used ( or ). The visitor browser (or client) supports the compression algorithm.

You do not enable Cloudflare features that change the response content (refer to Notes about end-to-end compression for details).

Cloudflare’s reverse proxy can also convert between compressed formats and uncompressed formats. Cloudflare can receive content from your origin server with Brotli or Gzip compression and serve it to visitors uncompressed (or vice versa), independently of caching.

If you do not want a particular response from your origin to be encoded with Brotli/Gzip when delivered to website visitors, you can disable this by including a cache-control: no-transform HTTP header in the response from your origin web server.

Warning Cloudflare will take into consideration the accept-encoding header value in website visitors’ requests when sending responses to those visitors. However, when requesting content from your origin server, Cloudflare will send a different Accept-Encoding header, supporting Brotli and Gzip compression.

Notes about end-to-end compression

Even when using the same compression algorithm end to end (between your origin server and Cloudflare, and between the Cloudflare global network and your website visitor), Cloudflare will need to decompress the response and compress it again if you enable any of the following settings for the request:

To disable these settings for specific URI paths, create a configuration rule.

Note Additionally, the Replace insecure JS libraries setting also requires Cloudflare to decompress the response and compress it again. At this time, you cannot turn it off using Configuration Rules.

Compression methods by plan

Between visitors and Cloudflare

By default, Cloudflare uses the following compression methods for content delivery, depending on the zone plan. However, the actual compression applied may also depend on what the visitor’s browser requests via the accept-encoding header.

Free Plan: Content is compressed by default using Zstandard.

Pro and Business Plans: Content is compressed by default using Brotli.

Enterprise Plan: Content is compressed by default using Gzip.

Between Cloudflare and the origin server