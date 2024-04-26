Deploy an Analog site

Analog External link icon Open external link is a fullstack meta-framework for Angular, powered by Vite External link icon Open external link and Nitro External link icon Open external link .

In this guide, you will create a new Analog application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Create a new project with create-cloudflare

The easiest way to create a new Analog project and deploy to Cloudflare Pages is to use the create-cloudflare External link icon Open external link CLI (also known as C3). To get started, open a terminal and run:

bun $ npm create cloudflare@latest my-analog-app -- --framework=analog $ pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-analog-app --framework=analog $ bun create cloudflare@latest my-analog-app --framework=analog

C3 will walk you through the setup process and create a new project using create-analog , the official Analog creation tool. It will also install the necessary adapters along with the Wrangler CLI. Deployment The final step of the C3 workflow will offer to deploy your application to Cloudflare. For more information on deployment options, see the Deployment section below.

A binding allows your application to interact with Cloudflare developer products, such as KV, Durable Objects, R2, and D1.

If you intend to use bindings in your project, you must first set up your bindings for local and remote development.

In Analog, server-side code can be added via API Routes External link icon Open external link . The defineEventHandler() method is used to define your API endpoints in which you can access Cloudflare’s context via the provided context field. The context field allows you to access any bindings set for your application.

The following code block shows an example of accessing a KV namespace in Analog.

src/server/routes/v1/hello.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( { context } ) => { const { MY_KV } = context . cloudflare . env ; const greeting = ( await MY_KV . get ( "greeting" ) ) ?? "hello" ; return { greeting , } ; } ) ;

​​ Setup bindings in development

Projects created via C3 come installed with a Nitro module that simplifies the process of working with bindings during development:

vite.config.ts const devBindingsModule = async ( nitro : Nitro ) => { if ( nitro . options . dev ) { nitro . options . plugins . push ( './src/dev-bindings.ts' ) ; } } ; export default defineConfig ( { ... plugins : [ analog ( { nitro : { preset : "cloudflare-pages" , modules : [ devBindingsModule ] } } ) ] , ... } ) ;

This module in turn loads a plugin which adds bindings to the event context in dev:

src/dev-bindings.ts import { NitroApp } from 'nitropack' ; import { defineNitroPlugin } from 'nitropack/dist/runtime/plugin' ; export default defineNitroPlugin ( ( nitroApp : NitroApp ) => { nitroApp . hooks . hook ( 'request' , async ( event ) => { const _pkg = 'wrangler' ; const { getPlatformProxy } = ( await import ( _pkg ) ) as typeof import ( 'wrangler' ) ; const platform = await getPlatformProxy ( ) ; event . context . cf = platform [ 'cf' ] ; event . context . cloudflare = { env : platform [ 'env' ] as unknown as Env , context : platform [ 'ctx' ] , } ; } ) ; } ) ;

In the code above, the getPlatformProxy helper function will automatically detect any bindings defined in your project’s wrangler.toml file and emulate those bindings in local development. Review Wrangler configuration information on bindings for more information on how to configure bindings in wrangler.toml .

A new type definition for the Env type (used by context.cloudflare.env ) can be generated from wrangler.toml with the following command:

$ npm run cf-typegen

This should be done any time you add new bindings to wrangler.toml .

​​ Setup bindings in deployed applications

In order to access bindings in a deployed application, you will need to configure your bindings in the Cloudflare dashboard.

When creating your new project, C3 will give you the option of deploying an initial version of your application via Direct Upload. You can redeploy your application at any time by running following command inside your project directory:

$ npm run deploy

​​ Git integration

In addition to Direct Upload deployments, you can deploy projects via Git integration. Git integration allows you to connect a GitHub or GitLab repository to your Pages application and have your Pages application automatically built and deployed after each new commit is pushed to it. Git integration Currently, you cannot add Git integration to existing Pages applications. If you have already deployed your application, you need to create a new Pages application in order to add Git integration to it.

Setup requires a basic understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to GitHub’s summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

$ git init $ git add . $ git commit -m "Initial commit" $ git branch -M main $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<YOUR_GH_USERNAME>/<REPOSITORY_NAME> $ git push -u origin main

​​ Create a Pages project

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git and create a new Pages project.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings External link icon Open external link when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory dist/analog/public

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain.

After completing configuration, select the Save and Deploy.

Review your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified. Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying your changes to production.