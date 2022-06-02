Text in Expression Editor:
Value after Host Header > Rewrite to:
Create an origin rule to change the HTTP
Host header.
The following origin rule overrides the HTTP
Host header to
eu_server.example.net for all requests containing
/eu/ in their URI path.
Text in Expression Editor:
Value after Host Header > Rewrite to:
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
$RULESET_ID) to a single origin rule — overriding the HTTP
Host header — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. The response will contain the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.
Required API token permissions
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
