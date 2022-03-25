Set up email records

There are two reasons to set up email records for your domain: to make sure email reaches your mail server and to prevent other email senders from spoofing your domain .

​​ Add MX records

To route emails to your mail server, you need to create two DNS records within Cloudflare:

An A or AAAA record for your mail subdomain that points to the IP address of your mail server. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A mail 192.0.2.1 Proxied An MX record that points to that subdomain. Type Name Mail server TTL MX @ mail.example.com Auto

​​ Prevent domain spoofing

There are several DNS mechanisms to prevent others from sending emails on behalf of your domain. These all work as TXT records that need to be added on your domain:

For additional background on email security records, refer to the introductory blog post External link icon Open external link .

​​ Configure email security records

To set up email security records: