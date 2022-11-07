Available settings

The following sections describe the settings of redirect rules to configure static and dynamic URL redirects.

​​ Static URL redirect

Performs a static URL redirect with a given HTTP status code and optionally preserves the query string.

A static URL redirect has the following configuration parameters:

URL : A literal string that will be used in the Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.

Status code : The HTTP status code of the redirect response (301 by default). Must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).

Preserve query string: Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (disabled by default).

API information The full syntax of the "action_parameters" field for a redirect rule performing a static URL redirect is the following: "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "value" : "<STATIC_URL_VALUE>" } , "status_code" : <STATUS_CODE> , "preserve_query_string" : <BOOLEAN_VALUE> } } The only required parameter is <STATIC_URL_VALUE> . The optional parameters can have the following values: "status_code" (integer): 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).

​​ Dynamic URL redirect

Performs a dynamic URL redirect, where the target URL is determined by an expression. You can configure the redirect HTTP status code and whether to preserve the query string when redirecting.

A dynamic URL redirect has the following configuration parameters:

Expression : An expression that defines the target URL of the redirect. The result of evaluating this expression will be used in the Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.

Status code : The HTTP status code of the redirect response (301 by default). Must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).

Preserve query string: Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (disabled by default).