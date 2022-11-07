Available settings
The following sections describe the settings of redirect rules to configure static and dynamic URL redirects.
Static URL redirect
Performs a static URL redirect with a given HTTP status code and optionally preserves the query string.
A static URL redirect has the following configuration parameters:
URL: A literal string that will be used in the
LocationHTTP header returned in the redirect response.
Status code: The HTTP status code of the redirect response (301 by default). Must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).
Preserve query string: Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (disabled by default).
API information
The full syntax of the
"action_parameters" field for a redirect rule performing a static URL redirect is the following:
"action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "value": "<STATIC_URL_VALUE>" }, "status_code": <STATUS_CODE>, "preserve_query_string": <BOOLEAN_VALUE> }
}
The only required parameter is
<STATIC_URL_VALUE>.
The optional parameters can have the following values:
"status_code"(integer):
301(Moved permanently),
302(Found, also known as Moved temporarily),
307(Temporary redirect), or
308(Permanent redirect).
"preserve_query_string"(boolean):
trueor
false.
Dynamic URL redirect
Performs a dynamic URL redirect, where the target URL is determined by an expression. You can configure the redirect HTTP status code and whether to preserve the query string when redirecting.
A dynamic URL redirect has the following configuration parameters:
Expression: An expression that defines the target URL of the redirect. The result of evaluating this expression will be used in the
LocationHTTP header returned in the redirect response.
Status code: The HTTP status code of the redirect response (301 by default). Must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).
Preserve query string: Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (disabled by default).
API information
The full syntax of the
"action_parameters" field for a redirect rule performing a dynamic URL redirect is the following:
"action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "<DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION>" }, "status_code": <STATUS_CODE>, "preserve_query_string": <BOOLEAN_VALUE> }
}
The only required parameter is
<DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION>.
The optional parameters can have the following values:
"status_code"(integer):
301(Moved permanently),
302(Found, also known as Moved temporarily),
307(Temporary redirect), or
308(Permanent redirect).
"preserve_query_string"(boolean):
trueor
false.