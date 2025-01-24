This guide provides an overview of how to use the latest Cloudflare Workers AI Gateway binding methods. You will learn how to set up an AI Gateway binding, access new methods, and integrate them into your Workers.

Prerequisites

Ensure your Worker project is configured with an AI Gateway binding in wrangler.json .

. Install and use the @cloudflare/workers-types library, version 4.20250124.3 or above.

1. Add an AI Binding to your Worker

To connect your Worker to Workers AI, add the following to your wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.toml

wrangler.toml wrangler.json [ ai ] binding = "AI" { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" } }

This configuration sets up the AI binding accessible in your Worker code as env.AI .

2. Basic Usage with Workers AI + Gateway

To perform an inference task using Workers AI and an AI Gateway, you can use the following code:

src/index.ts const resp = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct" , { prompt : "tell me a joke" }, { gateway : { id : "my-gateway" } } ) ;

Additionally, you can access the latest request log ID with:

const myLogId = env . AI . aiGatewayLogId ;

3. Access the Gateway Binding

You can access your AI Gateway binding using the following code:

const gateway = env . AI . gateway ( "my-gateway" ) ;

Once you have the gateway instance, you can use the following methods:

3.1. patchLog : Send Feedback

The patchLog method allows you to send feedback, score, and metadata for a specific log ID. All object properties are optional, so you can include any combination of the parameters:

gateway . patchLog ( 'my-log-id' , { feedback : 1 , score : 100 , metadata : { user : "123" } } ) ;

Returns : Promise<void> (Make sure to await the request.)

: (Make sure to the request.) Example Use Case: Update a log entry with user feedback or additional metadata.

3.2. getLog : Read Log Details

The getLog method retrieves details of a specific log ID. It returns an object of type Promise<AiGatewayLog> . You can import the AiGatewayLog type from the @cloudflare/workers-types library.

const log = await gateway . getLog ( "my-log-id" ) ;

Returns : Promise<AiGatewayLog>

: Example Use Case: Retrieve log information for debugging or analytics.

3.3. run : Universal Requests

The run method allows you to execute universal requests. Users can pass either a single universal request object or an array of them. This method supports all AI Gateway providers.

Refer to the Universal endpoint documentation for details about the available inputs.

const resp = await gateway . run ( { provider : "workers-ai" , endpoint : "@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct" , headers : { authorization : "Bearer my-api-token" }, query : { prompt : "tell me a joke" } } ) ;

Returns : Promise<Response>

: Example Use Case: Perform a universal AI request to any supported provider.

Conclusion

With the new AI Gateway binding methods, you can now:

Send feedback and update metadata with patchLog .

. Retrieve detailed log information using getLog .

. Execute universal requests to any AI Gateway provider with run .

These methods offer greater flexibility and control over your AI integrations, empowering you to build more sophisticated applications on the Cloudflare Workers platform.