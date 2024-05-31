HubSpot
Cloudflare partners with HubSpot to provide HubSpot customers’ websites with Cloudflare’s performance and security benefits.
If you use HubSpot and also have a Cloudflare plan, you can use your own Cloudflare zone to proxy web traffic to your zone first, then HubSpot’s (the SaaS Provider) zone second. This configuration option is called Orange-to-Orange (O2O).
BenefitsO2O’s benefits include applying your own Cloudflare zone’s services and settings - such as WAF, Bot Management, Waiting Room, and more - on the traffic destined for your HubSpot environment.
How it works
For more details about how O2O is different than other Cloudflare setups, refer to How O2O works.
Enable
O2O is enabled per hostname, so to enable O2O for a specific hostname within your Cloudflare zone, create a Proxied
CNAME DNS record with a target of your corresponding HubSpot CNAME. Which HubSpot CNAME is targeted will depend on your current HubSpot proxy settings.
|Type
|Name
|Target
|Proxy status
CNAME
<YOUR_HOSTNAME>
<HUBID>.sites-proxy.hscoscdn<##>.net
|Proxied
Product compatibility
When a hostname within your Cloudflare zone has O2O enabled, you assume additional responsibility for the traffic on that hostname because you can now configure various Cloudflare products to affect that traffic. Some of the Cloudflare products compatible with O2O are:
For a full list of compatible products and potential limitations, refer to Product compatibility.
Additional support
If you are a HubSpot customer and have set up your own Cloudflare zone with O2O enabled on specific hostnames, contact your Cloudflare Account Team or Cloudflare Support for help resolving issues in your own zone.
Cloudflare will turn to HubSpot if there are technical issues that Cloudflare cannot resolve.