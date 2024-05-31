HubSpot

Cloudflare partners with HubSpot to provide HubSpot customers’ websites with Cloudflare’s performance and security benefits.

If you use HubSpot and also have a Cloudflare plan, you can use your own Cloudflare zone to proxy web traffic to your zone first, then HubSpot’s (the SaaS Provider) zone second. This configuration option is called Orange-to-Orange (O2O).

​​ How it works

For more details about how O2O is different than other Cloudflare setups, refer to How O2O works.

O2O is enabled per hostname, so to enable O2O for a specific hostname within your Cloudflare zone, create a Proxied CNAME DNS record with a target of your corresponding HubSpot CNAME. Which HubSpot CNAME is targeted will depend on your current HubSpot proxy settings External link icon Open external link .

Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME <YOUR_HOSTNAME> <HUBID>.sites-proxy.hscoscdn<##>.net Proxied

For questions about your HubSpot setup, refer to HubSpot’s reverse proxy support guide External link icon Open external link .

​​ Product compatibility

When a hostname within your Cloudflare zone has O2O enabled, you assume additional responsibility for the traffic on that hostname because you can now configure various Cloudflare products to affect that traffic. Some of the Cloudflare products compatible with O2O are:

For a full list of compatible products and potential limitations, refer to Product compatibility.

​​ Additional support

If you are a HubSpot customer and have set up your own Cloudflare zone with O2O enabled on specific hostnames, contact your Cloudflare Account Team or Cloudflare Support for help resolving issues in your own zone.

Cloudflare will turn to HubSpot if there are technical issues that Cloudflare cannot resolve.