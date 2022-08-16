OS version
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|All
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device’s operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than the configured value. The version must be specified as a valid Semver (for example,
1.2.0).
Enable the OS version check
- In the Zero Trust Dashboard, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
- Select OS version.
- Configure the Operating system, Operator, and Value fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match.
- Select Save.
Next, verify that the OS version check is returning the expected results.
Determine the OS version
Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS version posture check expects.
On macOS
- Open a terminal window.
- Use the
defaultscommand to check for the value of
SystemVersionStampAsString.defaults read loginwindow SystemVersionStampAsString
On Windows
- Open a Powershell window.
- Use the
Get-CimInstancecommand to get the version property of the
Win32_OperatingSystemclass.(Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem).version
On Linux
Linux currently relies on the system Kernel version instead of a specific distro version. For the OS version check to work, the kernel version must be converted to a valid SemVer.
Open a Terminal window.
Run the
uname -rcommand to get the complete version.uname -r
The valid SemVer would be the first 3 whole numbers of the output you obtain in the previous step. For instance, if the command above returned
5.14.0-25.el9.x86_64, the valid SemVer would be
5.14.0.