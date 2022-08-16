OS version

The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device’s operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than the configured value. The version must be specified as a valid Semver (for example, 1.2.0 ).

​​ Enable the OS version check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select OS version. Configure the Operating system, Operator, and Value fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match.

Ensure the version is entered as a valid x.x.x Semver. If your device is running OS version x.x , you must enter x.x.0 .

Select Save.

Next, verify that the OS version check is returning the expected results.

​​ Determine the OS version

Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS version posture check expects.

​​ On macOS

Open a terminal window. Use the defaults command to check for the value of SystemVersionStampAsString . defaults read loginwindow SystemVersionStampAsString

​​ On Windows

Open a Powershell window. Use the Get-CimInstance command to get the version property of the Win32_OperatingSystem class. (Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem).version

​​ On Linux

Linux currently relies on the system Kernel version instead of a specific distro version. For the OS version check to work, the kernel version must be converted to a valid SemVer.