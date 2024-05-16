Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Application Security (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Application Security
  3. Account security
  4. Review active sessions

Review active sessions

  1 min read

In the Cloudflare dashboard, you can view a list of active sessions associated with your email address.

Each time your email is used to log in to your Cloudflare account, a session begins. The Cloudflare dashboard provides session information including if the device is currently viewing the dashboard, the IP address, location, device type, browser type, and last active login.

If you notice any suspicious activity, you can also revoke any active sessions.

If you navigate to My Profile > Sessions, you can view active sessions and revoke any session that you do not recognize.




Previous Next