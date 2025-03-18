This page provides an overview of the Agent SDK API, including the Agent class, methods and properties built-in to the Agents SDK.

The Agents SDK exposes two main APIs:

The server-side Agent class. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, how to call AI models, and any error handling.

class. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, how to call AI models, and any error handling. The client-side AgentClient class, which allows you to connect to an Agent instance from a client-side application. The client APIs also include React hooks, including useAgent and useAgentChat , and allow you to automatically synchronize state between each unique Agent (running server-side) and your client applications.

You can also find more specific usage examples for each API in the Agents API Reference.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { // Define methods on the Agent } export default MyAgent ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { // Define methods on the Agent } export default MyAgent ;

An Agent can have many (millions of) instances: each instance is a separate micro-server that runs independently of the others. This allows Agents to scale horizontally: an Agent can be associated with a single user, or many thousands of users, depending on the agent you're building.

Instances of an Agent are addressed by a unique identifier: that identifier (ID) can be the user ID, an email address, GitHub username, a flight ticket number, an invoice ID, or any other identifier that helps to uniquely identify the instance and for whom it is acting on behalf of.

Note An instance of an Agent is globally unique: given the same name (or ID), you will always get the same instance of an agent. This allows you to avoid synchronizing state across requests: if an Agent instance represents a specific user, team, channel or other entity, you can use the Agent instance to store state for that entity. No need to set up a centralized session store. If the client disconnects, you can always route the client back to the exact same Agent and pick up where they left off.

Agent class API

Writing an Agent requires you to define a class that extends the Agent class from the Agents SDK package. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, and any error handling.

You can also define your own methods on an Agent: it's technically valid to publish an Agent only has your own methods exposed, and create/get Agents directly from a Worker.

Your own methods can access the Agent's environment variables and bindings on this.env , state on this.setState , and call other methods on the Agent via this.yourMethodName .

import { Agent } from "agents" ; interface Env { // Define environment variables & bindings here } // Pass the Env as a TypeScript type argument // Any services connected to your Agent or Worker as Bindings // are then available on this.env.<BINDING_NAME> // The core class for creating Agents that can maintain state, orchestrate // complex AI workflows, schedule tasks, and interact with users and other // Agents. class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { // Optional initial state definition initialState = { counter : 0 , messages : [] , lastUpdated : null }; // Called when a new Agent instance starts or wakes from hibernation async onStart () { console . log ( 'Agent started with state:' , this . state ) ; } // Handle HTTP requests coming to this Agent instance // Returns a Response object async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( "Hello from Agent!" ) ; } // Called when a WebSocket connection is established // Access the original request via ctx.request for auth etc. async onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { // Connections are automatically accepted by the SDK. // You can also explicitly close a connection here with connection.close() // Access the Request on ctx.request to inspect headers, cookies and the URL } // Called for each message received on a WebSocket connection // Message can be string, ArrayBuffer, or ArrayBufferView async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { // Handle incoming messages connection . send ( "Received your message" ) ; } // Handle WebSocket connection errors async onError ( connection : Connection , error : unknown ) : Promise < void > { console . error ( `Connection error:` , error ) ; } // Handle WebSocket connection close events async onClose ( connection : Connection , code : number , reason : string , wasClean : boolean ) : Promise < void > { console . log ( `Connection closed: ${ code } - ${ reason } ` ) ; } // Called when the Agent's state is updated from any source // source can be "server" or a client Connection onStateUpdate ( state : State , source : "server" | Connection ) { console . log ( "State updated:" , state , "Source:" , source ) ; } // You can define your own custom methods to be called by requests, // WebSocket messages, or scheduled tasks async customProcessingMethod ( data : any ) { // Process data, update state, schedule tasks, etc. this . setState ( { ... this . state , lastUpdated : new Date () } ) ; } }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Basic Agent implementation with custom methods import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { counter : 0 , lastUpdated : null , }; async onRequest ( request ) { if ( request . method === "POST" ) { await this . incrementCounter () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( this . state ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( this . state ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } async incrementCounter () { this . setState ( { counter : this . state . counter + 1 , lastUpdated : new Date () , } ) ; } } // Basic Agent implementation with custom methods import { Agent } from "agents" ; interface MyState { counter : number ; lastUpdated : Date | null ; } class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , MyState > { initialState = { counter : 0 , lastUpdated : null }; async onRequest ( request : Request ) { if ( request . method === "POST" ) { await this . incrementCounter () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( this . state ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } } ) ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( this . state ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } } ) ; } async incrementCounter () { this . setState ( { counter : this . state . counter + 1 , lastUpdated : new Date () } ) ; } }

WebSocket API

The WebSocket API allows you to accept and manage WebSocket connections made to an Agent.

Connection

Represents a WebSocket connection to an Agent.

// WebSocket connection interface interface Connection < State = unknown > { // Unique ID for this connection id : string ; // Client-specific state attached to this connection state : State ; // Update the connection's state setState ( state : State ) : void ; // Accept an incoming WebSocket connection accept () : void ; // Close the WebSocket connection with optional code and reason close ( code ?: number , reason ?: string ) : void ; // Send a message to the client // Can be string, ArrayBuffer, or ArrayBufferView send ( message : string | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView ) : void ; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of handling WebSocket messages export class YourAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( typeof message === "string" ) { try { // Parse JSON message const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; if ( data . type === "update" ) { // Update connection-specific state connection . setState ( { ... connection . state , lastActive : Date . now () } ) ; // Update global Agent state this . setState ( { ... this . state , connections : this . state . connections + 1 , } ) ; // Send response back to this client only connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "updated" , status : "success" , } ) , ) ; } } catch ( e ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { error : "Invalid message format" } )) ; } } } } // Example of handling WebSocket messages export class YourAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( typeof message === 'string' ) { try { // Parse JSON message const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; if ( data . type === 'update' ) { // Update connection-specific state connection . setState ( { ... connection . state , lastActive : Date . now () } ) ; // Update global Agent state this . setState ( { ... this . state , connections : this . state . connections + 1 } ) ; // Send response back to this client only connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : 'updated' , status : 'success' } )) ; } } catch ( e ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { error : 'Invalid message format' } )) ; } } } }

WSMessage

Types of messages that can be received from a WebSocket.

// Types of messages that can be received from WebSockets type WSMessage = string | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView ;

ConnectionContext

Context information for a WebSocket connection.

// Context available during WebSocket connection interface ConnectionContext { // The original HTTP request that initiated the WebSocket connection request : Request ; }

State synchronization API

Note To learn more about how to manage state within an Agent, refer to the documentation on managing and syncing state.

State

Methods and types for managing Agent state.

// State management in the Agent class class Agent < Env , State = unknown > { // Initial state that will be set if no state exists yet initialState : State = {} as unknown as State ; // Current state of the Agent, persisted across restarts get state () : State ; // Update the Agent's state // Persists to storage and notifies all connected clients setState ( state : State ) : void ; // Called when state is updated from any source // Override to react to state changes onStateUpdate ( state : State , source : "server" | Connection ) : void ; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of state management in an Agent // Inside your Agent class export class YourAgent extends Agent { async addMessage ( sender , text ) { // Update state with new message this . setState ( { ... this . state , messages : [ ... this . state . messages , { sender , text , timestamp : Date . now () }, ] . slice ( - this . state . settings . maxHistoryLength ) , // Maintain max history } ) ; // The onStateUpdate method will automatically be called // and all connected clients will receive the update } // Override onStateUpdate to add custom behavior when state changes onStateUpdate ( state , source ) { console . log ( `State updated by ${ source === "server" ? "server" : "client" } ` , ) ; // You could trigger additional actions based on state changes if ( state . messages . length > 0 ) { const lastMessage = state . messages [ state . messages . length - 1 ] ; if ( lastMessage . text . includes ( "@everyone" )) { this . notifyAllParticipants ( lastMessage ) ; } } } } // Example of state management in an Agent interface ChatState { messages : Array <{ sender : string ; text : string ; timestamp : number }>; participants : string [] ; settings : { allowAnonymous : boolean ; maxHistoryLength : number ; }; } interface Env { // Your bindings and environment variables } // Inside your Agent class export class YourAgent extends Agent < Env , ChatState > { async addMessage ( sender : string , text : string ) { // Update state with new message this . setState ( { ... this . state , messages : [ ... this . state . messages , { sender , text , timestamp : Date . now () } ] . slice ( - this . state . settings . maxHistoryLength ) // Maintain max history } ) ; // The onStateUpdate method will automatically be called // and all connected clients will receive the update } // Override onStateUpdate to add custom behavior when state changes onStateUpdate ( state : ChatState , source : "server" | Connection ) { console . log ( `State updated by ${ source === "server" ? "server" : "client" } ` ) ; // You could trigger additional actions based on state changes if ( state . messages . length > 0 ) { const lastMessage = state . messages [ state . messages . length - 1 ] ; if ( lastMessage . text . includes ( '@everyone' )) { this . notifyAllParticipants ( lastMessage ) ; } } } }

Scheduling API

Scheduling tasks

Schedule tasks to run at a specified time in the future.

// Scheduling API for running tasks in the future class Agent < Env , State = unknown > { // Schedule a task to run in the future // when: seconds from now, specific Date, or cron expression // callback: method name on the Agent to call // payload: data to pass to the callback // Returns a Schedule object with the task ID async schedule < T = any >( when : Date | string | number , callback : keyof this , payload ?: T ) : Promise < Schedule < T >>; // Get a scheduled task by ID // Returns undefined if the task doesn't exist async getSchedule < T = any >( id : string ) : Promise < Schedule < T > | undefined >; // Get all scheduled tasks matching the criteria // Returns an array of Schedule objects getSchedules < T = any >( criteria ?: { description ?: string ; id ?: string ; type ?: "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" ; timeRange ?: { start ?: Date ; end ?: Date }; }) : Schedule < T > [] ; // Cancel a scheduled task by ID // Returns true if the task was cancelled, false otherwise async cancelSchedule ( id : string ) : Promise < boolean >; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of scheduling in an Agent export class YourAgent extends Agent { // Schedule a one-time reminder in 2 hours async scheduleReminder ( userId , message ) { const twoHoursFromNow = new Date ( Date . now () + 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ; const schedule = await this . schedule ( twoHoursFromNow , "sendReminder" , { userId , message , channel : "email" , } ) ; console . log ( `Scheduled reminder with ID: ${ schedule . id } ` ) ; return schedule . id ; } // Schedule a recurring daily task using cron async scheduleDailyReport () { // Run at 08:00 AM every day const schedule = await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , // Cron expression: minute hour day month weekday "generateDailyReport" , { reportType : "daily-summary" }, ) ; console . log ( `Scheduled daily report with ID: ${ schedule . id } ` ) ; return schedule . id ; } // Method that will be called when the scheduled task runs async sendReminder ( data ) { console . log ( `Sending reminder to ${ data . userId } : ${ data . message } ` ) ; // Add code to send the actual notification } } // Example of scheduling in an Agent interface ReminderData { userId : string ; message : string ; channel : string ; } export class YourAgent extends Agent { // Schedule a one-time reminder in 2 hours async scheduleReminder ( userId : string , message : string ) { const twoHoursFromNow = new Date ( Date . now () + 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ; const schedule = await this . schedule < ReminderData > ( twoHoursFromNow , 'sendReminder' , { userId , message , channel : 'email' } ) ; console . log ( `Scheduled reminder with ID: ${ schedule . id } ` ) ; return schedule . id ; } // Schedule a recurring daily task using cron async scheduleDailyReport () { // Run at 08:00 AM every day const schedule = await this . schedule ( '0 8 * * *' , // Cron expression: minute hour day month weekday 'generateDailyReport' , { reportType : 'daily-summary' } ) ; console . log ( `Scheduled daily report with ID: ${ schedule . id } ` ) ; return schedule . id ; } // Method that will be called when the scheduled task runs async sendReminder ( data : ReminderData ) { console . log ( `Sending reminder to ${ data . userId } : ${ data . message } ` ) ; // Add code to send the actual notification } }

Schedule object

Represents a scheduled task.

// Represents a scheduled task type Schedule < T = any > = { // Unique identifier for the schedule id : string ; // Name of the method to be called callback : string ; // Data to be passed to the callback payload : T ; } & ( | { // One-time execution at a specific time type : "scheduled" ; // Timestamp when the task should execute time : number ; } | { // Delayed execution after a certain time type : "delayed" ; // Timestamp when the task should execute time : number ; // Number of seconds to delay execution delayInSeconds : number ; } | { // Recurring execution based on cron expression type : "cron" ; // Timestamp for the next execution time : number ; // Cron expression defining the schedule cron : string ; } ) ;

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript export class YourAgent extends Agent { // Example of managing scheduled tasks async viewAndManageSchedules () { // Get all scheduled tasks const allSchedules = this . getSchedules () ; console . log ( `Total scheduled tasks: ${ allSchedules . length } ` ) ; // Get tasks scheduled for a specific time range const upcomingSchedules = this . getSchedules ( { timeRange : { start : new Date () , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Next 24 hours }, } ) ; // Get a specific task by ID const taskId = "task-123" ; const specificTask = await this . getSchedule ( taskId ) ; if ( specificTask ) { console . log ( `Found task: ${ specificTask . callback } at ${ new Date ( specificTask . time ) } ` , ) ; // Cancel a scheduled task const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( taskId ) ; console . log ( `Task cancelled: ${ cancelled } ` ) ; } } } export class YourAgent extends Agent { // Example of managing scheduled tasks async viewAndManageSchedules () { // Get all scheduled tasks const allSchedules = this . getSchedules () ; console . log ( `Total scheduled tasks: ${ allSchedules . length } ` ) ; // Get tasks scheduled for a specific time range const upcomingSchedules = this . getSchedules ( { timeRange : { start : new Date () , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) // Next 24 hours } } ) ; // Get a specific task by ID const taskId = "task-123" ; const specificTask = await this . getSchedule ( taskId ) ; if ( specificTask ) { console . log ( `Found task: ${ specificTask . callback } at ${ new Date ( specificTask . time ) } ` ) ; // Cancel a scheduled task const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( taskId ) ; console . log ( `Task cancelled: ${ cancelled } ` ) ; } } }

SQL API

Each Agent instance has an embedded SQLite database that can be accessed using the this.sql method within any method on your Agent class.

SQL queries

Execute SQL queries against the Agent's built-in SQLite database using the this.sql method within any method on your Agent class.

// SQL query API for the Agent's embedded database class Agent < Env , State = unknown > { // Execute a SQL query with tagged template literals // Returns an array of rows matching the query sql < T = Record < string , string | number | boolean | null >>( strings : TemplateStringsArray , ... values : ( string | number | boolean | null )[] ) : T [] ; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of using SQL in an Agent export class YourAgent extends Agent { async setupDatabase () { // Create a table if it doesn't exist this . sql ` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT NOT NULL, email TEXT UNIQUE, created_at INTEGER ) ` ; } async createUser ( id , name , email ) { // Insert a new user this . sql ` INSERT INTO users (id, name, email, created_at) VALUES ( ${ id } , ${ name } , ${ email } , ${ Date . now () } ) ` ; } async getUserById ( id ) { // Query a user by ID const users = this . sql ` SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ; return users . length ? users [ 0 ] : null ; } async searchUsers ( term ) { // Search users with a wildcard return this . sql ` SELECT * FROM users WHERE name LIKE ${ "%" + term + "%" } OR email LIKE ${ "%" + term + "%" } ORDER BY created_at DESC ` ; } } // Example of using SQL in an Agent interface User { id : string ; name : string ; email : string ; created_at : number ; } export class YourAgent extends Agent { async setupDatabase () { // Create a table if it doesn't exist this . sql ` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT NOT NULL, email TEXT UNIQUE, created_at INTEGER ) ` ; } async createUser ( id : string , name : string , email : string ) { // Insert a new user this . sql ` INSERT INTO users (id, name, email, created_at) VALUES ( ${ id } , ${ name } , ${ email } , ${ Date . now () } ) ` ; } async getUserById ( id : string ) : Promise < User | null > { // Query a user by ID const users = this . sql < User > ` SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ; return users . length ? users [ 0 ] : null ; } async searchUsers ( term : string ) : Promise < User [] > { // Search users with a wildcard return this . sql < User > ` SELECT * FROM users WHERE name LIKE ${ '%' + term + '%' } OR email LIKE ${ '%' + term + '%' } ORDER BY created_at DESC ` ; } }

Note Visit the state management API documentation within the Agents SDK, including the native state APIs and the built-in this.sql API for storing and querying data within your Agents.

Client API

The Agents SDK provides a set of client APIs for interacting with Agents from client-side JavaScript code, including:

React hooks, including useAgent and useAgentChat , for connecting to Agents from client applications.

and , for connecting to Agents from client applications. Client-side state syncing that allows you to subscribe to state updates between the Agent and any connected client(s) when calling this.setState within your Agent's code.

within your Agent's code. The ability to call remote methods (Remote Procedure Calls; RPC) on the Agent from client-side JavaScript code using the @callable method decorator.

AgentClient

Client for connecting to an Agent from the browser.

import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; // Options for creating an AgentClient type AgentClientOptions = Omit < PartySocketOptions , "party" | "room" > & { // Name of the agent to connect to (class name in kebab-case) agent : string ; // Name of the specific Agent instance (optional, defaults to "default") name ?: string ; // Other WebSocket options like host, protocol, etc. }; // WebSocket client for connecting to an Agent class AgentClient extends PartySocket { static fetch ( opts : PartyFetchOptions ) : Promise < Response >; constructor ( opts : AgentClientOptions ); }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of using AgentClient in the browser import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; // Connect to an Agent instance const socket = new AgentClient ( { agent : "chat-agent" , // Name of your Agent class in kebab-case name : "support-room-123" , // Specific instance name // Optional event handlers onOpen : () => { console . log ( "Connected to agent" ) ; // Send an initial message socket . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "join" , user : "user123" } )) ; }, onMessage : ( event ) => { // Handle incoming messages const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; console . log ( "Received:" , data ) ; if ( data . type === "state_update" ) { // Update local UI with new state updateUI ( data . state ) ; } }, onClose : () => console . log ( "Disconnected from agent" ) , } ) ; // Send messages to the Agent function sendMessage ( text ) { socket . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "message" , text , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) , ) ; } // Example of using AgentClient in the browser import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; // Connect to an Agent instance const socket = new AgentClient ( { agent : "chat-agent" , // Name of your Agent class in kebab-case name : "support-room-123" , // Specific instance name // Optional event handlers onOpen : () => { console . log ( "Connected to agent" ) ; // Send an initial message socket . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "join" , user : "user123" } )) ; }, onMessage : ( event ) => { // Handle incoming messages const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; console . log ( "Received:" , data ) ; if ( data . type === "state_update" ) { // Update local UI with new state updateUI ( data . state ) ; } }, onClose : () => console . log ( "Disconnected from agent" ) } ) ; // Send messages to the Agent function sendMessage ( text ) { socket . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "message" , text , timestamp : Date . now () } )) ; }

agentFetch

Make an HTTP request to an Agent.

import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; // Options for the agentFetch function type AgentClientFetchOptions = Omit < PartyFetchOptions , "party" | "room" > & { // Name of the agent to connect to agent : string ; // Name of the specific Agent instance (optional) name ?: string ; }; // Make an HTTP request to an Agent function agentFetch ( opts : AgentClientFetchOptions , init ?: RequestInit ) : Promise < Response >;

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of using agentFetch in the browser import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; // Function to get data from an Agent async function fetchAgentData () { try { const response = await agentFetch ( { agent : "task-manager" , name : "user-123-tasks" , }, { method : "GET" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ userToken } ` , }, }, ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `Error: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } const data = await response . json () ; return data ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Failed to fetch from agent:" , error ) ; } } // Example of using agentFetch in the browser import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; // Function to get data from an Agent async function fetchAgentData () { try { const response = await agentFetch ( { agent : "task-manager" , name : "user-123-tasks" }, { method : "GET" , headers : { "Authorization" : `Bearer ${ userToken } ` } } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `Error: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } const data = await response . json () ; return data ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Failed to fetch from agent:" , error ) ; } }

React API

The Agents SDK provides a React API for simplifying connection and routing to Agents from front-end frameworks, including React Router (Remix), Next.js, and Astro.

useAgent

React hook for connecting to an Agent.

import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; // Options for the useAgent hook type UseAgentOptions < State = unknown > = Omit < Parameters < typeof usePartySocket > [ 0 ] , "party" | "room" > & { // Name of the agent to connect to agent : string ; // Name of the specific Agent instance (optional) name ?: string ; // Called when the Agent's state is updated onStateUpdate ?: ( state : State , source : "server" | "client" ) => void ; }; // React hook for connecting to an Agent // Returns a WebSocket connection with setState method function useAgent < State = unknown >( options : UseAgentOptions < State > ) : PartySocket & { // Update the Agent's state setState : ( state : State ) => void };

Chat Agent

The Agents SDK exposes an AIChatAgent class that extends the Agent class and exposes an onChatMessage method that simplifies building interactive chat agents.

You can combine this with the useAgentChat React hook from the agents/ai-react package to manage chat state and messages between a user and your Agent(s).

AIChatAgent

Extension of the Agent class with built-in chat capabilities.

import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { Message , StreamTextOnFinishCallback , ToolSet } from "ai" ; // Base class for chat-specific agents class AIChatAgent < Env = unknown , State = unknown > extends Agent < Env , State > { // Array of chat messages for the current conversation messages : Message [] ; // Handle incoming chat messages and generate a response // onFinish is called when the response is complete async onChatMessage ( onFinish : StreamTextOnFinishCallback < ToolSet > ) : Promise < Response | undefined >; // Persist messages within the Agent's local storage. async saveMessages ( messages : Message [] ) : Promise < void >; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of extending AIChatAgent import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { Message } from "ai" ; class CustomerSupportAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Override the onChatMessage method to customize behavior async onChatMessage ( onFinish ) { // Access the AI models using environment bindings const { openai } = this . env . AI ; // Get the current conversation history const chatHistory = this . messages ; // Generate a system prompt based on knowledge base const systemPrompt = await this . generateSystemPrompt () ; // Generate a response stream const stream = await openai . chat ( { model : "gpt-4o" , messages : [ { role : "system" , content : systemPrompt }, ... chatHistory ] , stream : true , } ) ; // Return the streaming response return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ; } // Helper method to generate a system prompt async generateSystemPrompt () { // Query knowledge base or use static prompt return `You are a helpful customer support agent. Respond to customer inquiries based on the following guidelines: - Be friendly and professional - If you don't know an answer, say so - Current company policies: ...` ; } } // Example of extending AIChatAgent import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { Message } from "ai" ; interface Env { AI : any ; // Your AI binding } class CustomerSupportAgent extends AIChatAgent < Env > { // Override the onChatMessage method to customize behavior async onChatMessage ( onFinish ) { // Access the AI models using environment bindings const { openai } = this . env . AI ; // Get the current conversation history const chatHistory = this . messages ; // Generate a system prompt based on knowledge base const systemPrompt = await this . generateSystemPrompt () ; // Generate a response stream const stream = await openai . chat ( { model : "gpt-4o" , messages : [ { role : "system" , content : systemPrompt }, ... chatHistory ] , stream : true } ) ; // Return the streaming response return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" } } ) ; } // Helper method to generate a system prompt async generateSystemPrompt () { // Query knowledge base or use static prompt return `You are a helpful customer support agent. Respond to customer inquiries based on the following guidelines: - Be friendly and professional - If you don't know an answer, say so - Current company policies: ...` ; } }

Chat Agent React API

useAgentChat

React hook for building AI chat interfaces using an Agent.

import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { Message } from "ai" ; // Options for the useAgentChat hook type UseAgentChatOptions = Omit < Parameters < typeof useChat > [ 0 ] & { // Agent connection from useAgent agent : ReturnType < typeof useAgent >; }, "fetch" >; // React hook for building AI chat interfaces using an Agent function useAgentChat ( options : UseAgentChatOptions ) : { // Current chat messages messages : Message [] ; // Set messages and synchronize with the Agent setMessages : ( messages : Message [] ) => void ; // Clear chat history on both client and Agent clearHistory : () => void ; // Append a new message to the conversation append : ( message : Message , chatRequestOptions ?: any ) => Promise < string | null | undefined >; // Reload the last user message reload : ( chatRequestOptions ?: any ) => Promise < string | null | undefined >; // Stop the AI response generation stop : () => void ; // Current input text input : string ; // Set the input text setInput : React . Dispatch < React . SetStateAction < string >>; // Handle input changes handleInputChange : ( e : React . ChangeEvent < HTMLInputElement | HTMLTextAreaElement >) => void ; // Submit the current input handleSubmit : ( event ?: { preventDefault ?: () => void }, chatRequestOptions ?: any ) => void ; // Additional metadata metadata ?: Object ; // Whether a response is currently being generated isLoading : boolean ; // Current status of the chat status : "submitted" | "streaming" | "ready" | "error" ; // Tool data from the AI response data ?: any [] ; // Set tool data setData : ( data : any [] | undefined | ( ( data : any [] | undefined ) => any [] | undefined ) ) => void ; // Unique ID for the chat id : string ; // Add a tool result for a specific tool call addToolResult : ( { toolCallId , result } : { toolCallId : string ; result : any } ) => void ; // Current error if any error : Error | undefined ; };

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Example of using useAgentChat in a React component import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function ChatInterface () { // Connect to the chat agent const agentConnection = useAgent ( { agent : "customer-support" , name : "session-12345" , } ) ; // Use the useAgentChat hook with the agent connection const { messages , input , handleInputChange , handleSubmit , isLoading , error , clearHistory , } = useAgentChat ( { agent : agentConnection , initialMessages : [ { role : "system" , content : "You're chatting with our AI assistant." }, { role : "assistant" , content : "Hello! How can I help you today?" }, ] , } ) ; return ( < div className = "chat-container" > < div className = "message-history" > { messages . map (( message , i ) => ( < div key = { i } className = { `message ${ message . role } ` }> { message . role === "user" ? "👤" : "🤖" } { message . content } </ div > ))} { isLoading && < div className = "loading" >AI is typing...</ div >} { error && < div className = "error" >Error: { error . message }</ div >} </ div > < form onSubmit = { handleSubmit } className = "message-input" > < input value = { input } onChange = { handleInputChange } placeholder = "Type your message..." disabled = { isLoading } /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { isLoading || ! input . trim ()}> Send </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = { clearHistory }> Clear Chat </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } // Example of using useAgentChat in a React component import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function ChatInterface () { // Connect to the chat agent const agentConnection = useAgent ( { agent : "customer-support" , name : "session-12345" } ) ; // Use the useAgentChat hook with the agent connection const { messages , input , handleInputChange , handleSubmit , isLoading , error , clearHistory } = useAgentChat ( { agent : agentConnection , initialMessages : [ { role : "system" , content : "You're chatting with our AI assistant." }, { role : "assistant" , content : "Hello! How can I help you today?" } ] } ) ; return ( < div className = "chat-container" > < div className = "message-history" > { messages . map (( message , i ) => ( < div key = { i } className = { `message ${ message . role } ` } > { message . role === ' user ' ? '👤' : '🤖' } { message . content } </ div > )) } { isLoading && < div className = "loading" > AI is typing ...</ div > } { error && < div className = "error" > Error : { error. message } </ div > } </ div > < form onSubmit = { handleSubmit } className = "message-input" > < input value = { input } onChange = { handleInputChange } placeholder = "Type your message..." disabled = { isLoading } /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { isLoading || !input.trim() } > Send </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = { clearHistory } > Clear Chat </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; }

Next steps