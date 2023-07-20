Identity-based policies
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create Secure Web Gateway policies that filter outbound traffic down to the user identity level. To do that, you can build DNS, HTTP or Network policies using a set of identity-based selectors. These selectors require you to deploy the Zero Trust WARP client in Gateway with WARP mode.
Gateway identity checks
Gateway checks identity when a user logs in or re-authenticates. To check your users’ identities and require re-authentication at regular intervals, you can enforce a WARP client session duration.
If you add or remove a user from a group in your IdP, Gateway will not detect these changes until the user re-authenticates to your Zero Trust instance. There are two ways a user can re-authenticate:
- Log out from an Access-protected application and log back in.
- In their WARP client settings, select Preferences > Account > Re-Authenticate Session. This will open a browser window and prompt the user to log in.
Identity-based selectors
SAML Attributes
Specify a value from the SAML Attribute Assertion.
|UI name
|API example
|SAML Attributes
identity.saml_attributes == "\"finance\""
User Email
Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on a user’s email.
|UI name
|API example value
|User Email
identity.email == "[email protected]"
User Group IDs
Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP group ID of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Group IDs
identity.groups.id == "12jf495bhjd7893ml09o"
User Group Email
Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP group email address of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Group Email
identity.groups.id == "[email protected]"
User Group Names
Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP group name of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Group Email
identity.groups.name == "\"finance\""
User Name
Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP username for a particular user in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Name
identity.name == "user-name"
IdP groups in Gateway
Cloudflare Gateway can integrate with your organization’s identity providers (IdPs). Before building a Gateway policy for IdP users or groups, be sure to add the IdP as an authentication method.
Because IdPs expose user groups in different formats, reference the list below to choose the appropriate identity-based selector.
Azure AD
|Selector
|Value
|User Group IDs
61503835-b6fe-4630-af88-de551dd59a2
Value is the Object Id for an Azure group.
If you enabled user and group synchronization with SCIM, the synchronized groups will appear under User Group Names:
|Selector
|Value
|User Group Names
SCIM group
GitHub
|Selector
|Value
|User Group Names
Marketing
|Selector
|Value
|User Group Names
Marketing
Okta (OIDC)
If you added Okta as an OIDC provider, use the User Group Names selector:
|Selector
|Value
|User Group Names
Marketing
The Okta OIDC integration supports user and group synchronization with SCIM.
Okta (SAML)
If you added Okta as a SAML provider, use the SAML Attributes selector:
|Selector
|Attribute name
|Attribute value
|SAML Attributes
groups
Marketing
Generic SAML IdP
For a generic SAML provider, use the SAML Attribute selector:
|Selector
|Attribute name
|Attribute value
|SAML Attributes
department
Marketing
Generic OIDC IdP
Custom OIDC claims are not supported in Gateway policies.