Identity-based policies

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create Secure Web Gateway policies that filter outbound traffic down to the user identity level. To do that, you can build DNS, HTTP or Network policies using a set of identity-based selectors. These selectors require you to deploy the Zero Trust WARP client in Gateway with WARP mode.

​​ Gateway identity checks

Gateway checks identity when a user logs in or re-authenticates. To check your users’ identities and require re-authentication at regular intervals, you can enforce a WARP client session duration.

If you add or remove a user from a group in your IdP, Gateway will not detect these changes until the user re-authenticates to your Zero Trust instance. There are two ways a user can re-authenticate:

Log out from an Access-protected application and log back in.

In their WARP client settings, select Preferences > Account > Re-Authenticate Session. This will open a browser window and prompt the user to log in.

​​ SAML Attributes

Specify a value from the SAML Attribute Assertion.

UI name API example SAML Attributes identity.saml_attributes == "\"finance\""

​​ User Email

Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on a user’s email.

UI name API example value User Email identity.email == "[email protected]"

​​ User Group IDs

Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP group ID of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.

UI name API example User Group IDs identity.groups.id == "12jf495bhjd7893ml09o"

​​ User Group Email

Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP group email address of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.

UI name API example User Group Email identity.groups.id == "[email protected]"

​​ User Group Names

Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP group name of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.

UI name API example User Group Email identity.groups.name == "\"finance\""

​​ User Name

Use this selector to create identity-based Gateway rules based on an IdP username for a particular user in the IdP.

UI name API example User Name identity.name == "user-name"

Gateway groups vs. Access groups In Gateway, a User Group refers to a group in your IdP (for example, an Okta group). Gateway does not currently support applying DNS, HTTP, and Network policies to Access groups . This is because Access groups may include criteria not available through the IdP, such as device location or IP address.

​​ IdP groups in Gateway

Cloudflare Gateway can integrate with your organization’s identity providers (IdPs). Before building a Gateway policy for IdP users or groups, be sure to add the IdP as an authentication method.

Because IdPs expose user groups in different formats, reference the list below to choose the appropriate identity-based selector.

​​ Azure AD

Selector Value User Group IDs 61503835-b6fe-4630-af88-de551dd59a2

Value is the Object Id for an Azure group.

If you enabled user and group synchronization with SCIM, the synchronized groups will appear under User Group Names:

Selector Value User Group Names SCIM group

Selector Value User Group Names Marketing

If you added Okta as an OIDC provider, use the User Group Names selector:

The Okta OIDC integration supports user and group synchronization with SCIM.

If you added Okta as a SAML provider, use the SAML Attributes selector:

Selector Attribute name Attribute value SAML Attributes groups Marketing

​​ Generic SAML IdP

For a generic SAML provider, use the SAML Attribute selector:

Selector Attribute name Attribute value SAML Attributes department Marketing

​​ Generic OIDC IdP

Custom OIDC claims are not supported in Gateway policies.