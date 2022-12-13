Retraction guide for Microsoft Office 365

In this tutorial you will learn how to set up email retraction for Microsoft Office 365.

​​ 1. Authorize Area 1 with Office 365 for retraction

For message retraction to successfully execute, Area 1 needs to be authorized to make API calls into the Office 365 Graph API architecture. The account used to authorize Area 1 requires the Privileged role admin role.

When assigning user roles in the Office 365 console, you will find these roles in User permissions > Roles configuration > Identidy admin roles.

​​ How does the authorization work?

The authorization process grants Area 1 access to the Azure environment with the least applicable privileges required to function. The Enterprise Application that Area 1 registers (the Area 1 Security Synchronator) is not tied to any administrator account. Inside of the Azure Active Directory admin center you can review the permissions granted to the application in the Enterprise Application section.

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select Settings (the gear icon). Go to Email Configuration > RETRACT SETTINGS.

If you do not see the Retract Settings option, contact customer support External link icon Open external link to enable the feature.

You need to authorize Area 1 to execute retractions through the Graph API of Office 365. Make sure that the account that you will be using to authenticate has the appropriate administrative roles assigned. Select Authorize to start the process. The Area 1 dashboard will redirect you to a Microsoft login page. Select or enter the appropriate account to initiate the authentication process. Once authenticated, the system will show a dialog box with a list of the requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize the change. Upon authorization, you will be automatically redirected to the Area 1 dashboard, with a notification that the authorization completed successfully. Select Dismiss to clear the notification.

​​ 2. Configure auto-retraction actions

You can set up auto-retraction to automatically move messages matching certain dispositions to specific folders within a user’s mailbox.

To set up automatic retraction:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). On Email Configuration, go to Retract Settings > Auto-Retract. Select Edit. For each disposition, choose which folder the message should be sent to: No Action : Do not move the message.

: Do not move the message. Junk Email : Sends the message to the junk or spam email folder.

: Sends the message to the junk or spam email folder. Trash : Sends the message to the trash or deleted items email folder.

: Sends the message to the trash or deleted items email folder. Soft Delete — user recoverable (Microsoft only): Sends the message to the user’s Deleted Items folder. Messages can be recovered by the user.

(Microsoft only): Sends the message to the user’s folder. Messages can be recovered by the user. Hard Delete — admin recoverable (Microsoft and Google): Completely deletes messages from a user’s inbox. For Office 365, the message will be deleted and cannot be recovered without using the admin eDiscovery feature External link icon Open external link . For Google Gmail messages cannot be recovered, even by the admin. Important If you choose the hard delete retraction for Gmail, email messages will be permanently deleted. These messages cannot be recovered, even by admins. Select Update Auto-retract Settings.

​​ 3. Configure journaling

​​ 1. Configure connector for delivery to Area 1 (if required)

If your email architecture does not include an outbound gateway, you can skip this step and proceed to the next one.

On the other hand, if your email architecture requires outbound messages to traverse your email gateway, you may want to consider configuring a connector to send the journal messages directly to Area 1.

Log in to the Exchange admin center External link icon Open external link , and go to Mail flow > Connectors. Select Add a connector. Configure the new connector as follows: Connection From : Office 365

: Office 365 Connection to: Partner Organization Select Next. Configure the connector as follows: Name : Deliver journal directly to Area 1

: Description : Deliver journal directly to Area 1

: Turn it on: Enabled. Select Next. Configure the Use of connector setting as follows: Select Only when email messages are sent to these domains .

. In the text field, enter journaling.mxrecord.io , and select + to add the domain. Select Next. Configure the Routing setting as follows: Select Route email through these smart hosts .

. In the text field, enter the following smart hosts External link icon Open external link . Select the + button after each host to add it to the configuration: mailstream-east.mxrecord.io mailstream-west.mxrecord.io

. Select the button after each host to add it to the configuration: If there is a requirement to enforce traffic through the EU region, use the following smart host instead: mailstream-eu1.mxrecord.io

Select Next. In Security restrictions, you need to keep the default TLS configuration. Review the following settings: Make sure the Always use Transport Layer Security (TLS) to secure the connection (recommended) checkbox is selected.

checkbox is selected. In Connect only if the recipients email server certificate matches this criteria select Issued by a trusted certificate authority (CA). Select Next. You need to validate the connector by using your tenant’s specific journaling address. To find this address, go to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link > Support > Service Addresses page. Add the address and select Validate. Once the validation completes, you should receive a Succeed status for all the tasks. Select Next. Review the configuration and select Create connector.

Your connector is now active. You can find it in Exchange admin center > Mail flow > Connectors.

​​ 2. Configure journal rule

Log in to the Microsoft Purview compliance portal External link icon Open external link . Navigate to Purview compliance portal > Data lifecycle management > Exchange (legacy). Select Settings (the gear icon). In Send undeliverable journal reports to enter the email address of a valid user account. Note that you cannot use a team or group address. Select Save. Still in the Exchange (legacy) screen, select Journal Rules. Select New rule to configure a journaling rule, and configure it as follows: Send journal reports to : This address is specific to each customer tenant, and can be found in your Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . If you are located in the EU or GDPR applies to your organization, ensure you are using a connector with the smart host set to mailstream-eu1.mxrecord.io . Refer to step 9 of Configure connector for delivery to Area 1 for more information.

: This address is specific to each customer tenant, and can be found in your . If you are located in the EU or GDPR applies to your organization, ensure you are using a connector with the smart host set to . Refer to step 9 of for more information. Journal Rule Name : Journal Messages to CloudflareArea 1

: Journal messages sent or received from : Everyone If you wish to restrict this rule to specific users or groups select A specific user or group , and select the list of users/groups from the window that opens. Refer to Create a distribution group External link icon Open external link to learn how to create groups.

: Everyone Type of message to journal: External messages only Select Next. Verify the information is correct, and select Submit > Done.

Once saved, the rule is automatically active. However, it may take a few minutes for the configuration to propagate and start pushing messages to Cloudflare Area 1. After it propagates, you can access the Cloudflare Area 1 dashboard to check the number of messages processed. This number will grow as journaled messages are sent to Cloudflare Area 1 from your Exchange server.

​​ 4. Manual message retraction

When retraction is enabled, you can manually retract messages that were not automatically retracted.