Parameters

A parameter is an option passed with the endpoint to receive specific information or values.

default, minimum, and maximum

​​ Required Components

Name: Name of the parameter formatted as code snippet.

Data type: Indicates if the parameter is a string, integer, boolean, object, or array.

Description: Describes what the parameter does. Use a noun phrase for strings, integers, objects, and arrays. Use a verb for booleans. End description with a period.

Required status: Indicates whether the parameter is required

​​ Optional components

Constraints: Lists default, minimum, or maximum values for the parameter.

​​ Writing guidelines

When writing the titles and descriptions, keep our voice and tone in mind. Be concise and remember our users come from a variety of technical levels.

Some parameter descriptions are more factual, like deviceName, and do not make sense to start with a verb. Other parameters will lend well to beginning with a verb, and this difference is okay.

Try to avoid the passive voice and aim to describe what the parameter does or what it is used for in a concise sentence users can understand.

Below are some examples of parameter descriptions for reference:

deviceName: The device name.

version: The WARP client version.

per_page: Sets the maximum number of requested results.

enabled: Enables or disable a load balancer.

ASN: The Autonomous System Number (ASN) used to advertise a prefix.

Name: actor.ip

Data type: string

Description: Filters a request by specific IP address or valid CIDR range.

Required status: Not required

Values: No listed default, minimum, or maximum, values.