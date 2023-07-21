Parameters
Purpose
A parameter is an option passed with the endpoint to receive specific information or values.
Values
default, minimum, and maximum
Structure
Required Components
Name: Name of the parameter formatted as code snippet.
Data type: Indicates if the parameter is a string, integer, boolean, object, or array.
Description: Describes what the parameter does. Use a noun phrase for strings, integers, objects, and arrays. Use a verb for booleans. End description with a period.
Required status: Indicates whether the parameter is required
Optional components
Constraints: Lists default, minimum, or maximum values for the parameter.
Writing guidelines
When writing the titles and descriptions, keep our voice and tone in mind. Be concise and remember our users come from a variety of technical levels.
Some parameter descriptions are more factual, like deviceName, and do not make sense to start with a verb. Other parameters will lend well to beginning with a verb, and this difference is okay.
Try to avoid the passive voice and aim to describe what the parameter does or what it is used for in a concise sentence users can understand.
Below are some examples of parameter descriptions for reference:
deviceName: The device name.
version: The WARP client version.
per_page: Sets the maximum number of requested results.
enabled: Enables or disable a load balancer.
ASN: The Autonomous System Number (ASN) used to advertise a prefix.
Example
Name:
actor.ip
Data type:
string
Description: Filters a request by specific IP address or valid CIDR range.
Required status: Not required
Values: No listed default, minimum, or maximum, values.