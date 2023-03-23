Buffer
The
Buffer API in Node.js is one of the most commonly used Node.js APIs for manipulating binary data. Every
Buffer instance extends from the standard
Uint8Array class, but adds a range of unique capabilities such as built-in base64 and hex encoding/decoding, byte-order manipulation, and encoding-aware substring searching.
import { Buffer } from 'node:buffer';
const buf = Buffer.from('hello world', 'utf8');
console.log(buf.toString('hex'));
// Prints: 68656c6c6f20776f726c64console.log(buf.toString('base64'));
// Prints: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=
A Buffer extends from
Uint8Array. Therefore, it can be used in any Workers API that currently accepts
Uint8Array, such as creating a new Response:
const response = new Response(Buffer.from("hello world"));
You can also use the
Buffer API when interacting with streams:
const writable = getWritableStreamSomehow();
const writer = writable.getWriter();writer.write(Buffer.from("hello world"));
Refer to the Node.js documentation for
Buffer for more information.