Buffer

The Buffer API in Node.js is one of the most commonly used Node.js APIs for manipulating binary data. Every Buffer instance extends from the standard Uint8Array External link icon Open external link class, but adds a range of unique capabilities such as built-in base64 and hex encoding/decoding, byte-order manipulation, and encoding-aware substring searching.

import { Buffer } from 'node:buffer' ; const buf = Buffer . from ( 'hello world' , 'utf8' ) ; console . log ( buf . toString ( 'hex' ) ) ; console . log ( buf . toString ( 'base64' ) ) ;

A Buffer extends from Uint8Array . Therefore, it can be used in any Workers API that currently accepts Uint8Array , such as creating a new Response:

const response = new Response ( Buffer . from ( "hello world" ) ) ;

You can also use the Buffer API when interacting with streams:

const writable = getWritableStreamSomehow ( ) ; const writer = writable . getWriter ( ) ; writer . write ( Buffer . from ( "hello world" ) ) ;