EventEmitter

An EventEmitter is an object that emits named events that cause listeners to be called.

import { EventEmitter } from 'node:events' ; const emitter = new EventEmitter ( ) ; emitter . on ( 'hello' , ( ... args ) => { console . log ( ... args ) ; } ) ; emitter . emit ( 'hello' , 1 , 2 , 3 ) ;

The implementation in the Workers runtime fully supports the entire Node.js EventEmitter API. This includes the captureRejections option that allows improved handling of async functions as event handlers:

const emitter = new EventEmitter ( { captureRejections : true } ) ; emitter . on ( 'hello' , async ( ... args ) => { throw new Error ( 'boom' ) ; } ) ; emitter . on ( 'error' , ( err ) => { } ) ;