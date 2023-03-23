EventEmitter
An
EventEmitter is an object that emits named events that cause listeners to be called.
import { EventEmitter } from 'node:events';
const emitter = new EventEmitter();emitter.on('hello', (...args) => { console.log(...args);
});
emitter.emit('hello', 1, 2, 3);
The implementation in the Workers runtime fully supports the entire Node.js
EventEmitter API. This includes the
captureRejections option that allows improved handling of async functions as event handlers:
const emitter = new EventEmitter({ captureRejections: true });emitter.on('hello', async (...args) => { throw new Error('boom');
});emitter.on('error', (err) => { // the async promise rejection is emitted here!
});
Refer to the Node.js documentation for
EventEmitter for more information.