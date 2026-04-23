An
EventEmitter ↗
is an object that emits named events that cause listeners to be called.
The implementation in the Workers runtime supports the entire Node.js
EventEmitter API. This includes the
captureRejections ↗
option that allows improved handling of async functions as event handlers:
Like Node.js, when an
'error' event is emitted on an
EventEmitter and there
is no listener for it, the error will be immediately thrown. However, in Node.js
it is possible to add a handler on the
process object for the
'uncaughtException' event to catch globally uncaught exceptions. The
'uncaughtException' event, however, is currently not implemented in the
Workers runtime. It is strongly recommended to always add an
'error' listener
to any
EventEmitter instance.
Refer to the Node.js documentation for
EventEmitter ↗ for more information.