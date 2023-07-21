Glossary entry

A single term and corresponding definition in the glossary.

H2 term and paragraph definition.

​​ Required components

Term: Fully spell out the term with any acronym following in parentheses. Use lower case, except for proper nouns.

Definition: Use full sentences. Follow format of “A [term] is [explanation clause]" where applicable.

​​ Optional components

Related terms: This is not needed for every term. List other terms defined in the glossary that will help with this term’s understanding, especially those that should be understood first.

Relevant links: Link other pages relevant to the defined term. This is limited to:

Product documentation specific to the term.

External pages (elsewhere in Cloudflare Docs, Help Center, Learning Center, etc.): Further explain a concept or provide additional details.



## [term] [definition] **Related terms:** term **Relevant links:** [Description/title of link](https://www.example.com)

If you add both related terms and relevant links to an entry, include two spaces after **Related terms:** to create a line break (not paragraph break).

Full example entry (including optional components)



## distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack A malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic of a targeted server, service, or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic. **Related terms:** DoS attack **Relevant links:** [What is a DDoS attack?](https://www.cloudflare.com/learning/ddos/what-is-a-ddos-attack/)

Other component examples

Word: Domain Name System (DNS) record