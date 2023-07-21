Glossary entry
Definition
A single term and corresponding definition in the glossary.
Used in
Glossary
Structure
H2 term and paragraph definition.
Required components
Term: Fully spell out the term with any acronym following in parentheses. Use lower case, except for proper nouns.
Definition: Use full sentences. Follow format of “A [term] is [explanation clause]" where applicable.
Optional components
Related terms: This is not needed for every term. List other terms defined in the glossary that will help with this term’s understanding, especially those that should be understood first.
Relevant links: Link other pages relevant to the defined term. This is limited to:
- Product documentation specific to the term.
- External pages (elsewhere in Cloudflare Docs, Help Center, Learning Center, etc.): Further explain a concept or provide additional details.
Template
## [term][definition]**Related terms:** term**Relevant links:** [Description/title of link](https://www.example.com)
Examples
Full example entry (including optional components)
## distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attackA malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic of a targeted server, service, or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.**Related terms:** DoS attack**Relevant links:** [What is a DDoS attack?](https://www.cloudflare.com/learning/ddos/what-is-a-ddos-attack/)
Other component examples
Word: Domain Name System (DNS) record