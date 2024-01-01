 Skip to content
Labels are controlled by frontmatter properties on a given page, which vary depending on if you are configuring a group or a link.

In order of precedence:

  1. sidebar.label
  2. title

On an index page

Index page labels default to Overview if sidebar.label is not defined.

title is not taken into consideration due to title being used in group labelling.

Groups

In order of precedence:

  1. sidebar.group.label
  2. title

Example

For example, given the following pages:

src/content/docs/foo/bar/index.mdx
---
title: Bar
sidebar:
    label: IndexTitle
    group:
        label: GroupTitle
---
src/content/docs/foo/bar/baz.mdx
---
title: Baz
sidebar:
  label: PageTitle
---

The sidebar structure will look like:

  • DirectoryGroupTitle
    • IndexTitle
    • PageTitle

If we remove the sidebar property from both, it will now look like this:

  • DirectoryBar
    • Overview
    • Baz

Ordering

Both links and groups use the sidebar.order frontmatter property to configure their ordering, where groups are ordered based on the index page’s order.

If sidebar.order is not specified, it will fallback to alphabetical ordering.

For example, given the following pages:

src/content/docs/foo/alpha/index.mdx
---
title: Alpha
sidebar:
  order: 3
---
src/content/docs/foo/beta/index.mdx
---
title: Beta
sidebar:
  order: 2
---

The sidebar structure will look like:

  • DirectoryBeta
  • DirectoryAlpha

If we remove the sidebar property from both, it will now look like this:

  • DirectoryAlpha
  • DirectoryBeta

Hiding pages

There are three properties that can be used for hiding pages from the sidebar.

Hiding individual pages

hidden

This property should only be used when the page is not an index page for a group.

---
title: Placeholder
sidebar:
  hidden: true
---

group.hideIndex

Since index pages are relied on to configure the label and sort order of groups, we have a special property that still makes the page available to our sidebar component and allows us to remove it after labelling and ordering groups.

---
title: Placeholder
sidebar:
  group:
    hideIndex: true
---

Hiding child pages of a group

To make a group render as if it was a single page, which links to the index page, use the top-level hideChildren property.

