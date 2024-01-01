Labels

Labels are controlled by frontmatter properties on a given page, which vary depending on if you are configuring a group or a link.

In order of precedence:

sidebar.label title

On an index page

Index page labels default to Overview if sidebar.label is not defined.

title is not taken into consideration due to title being used in group labelling.

Groups

In order of precedence:

sidebar.group.label title

Example

For example, given the following pages:

src/content/docs/foo/bar/index.mdx --- title : Bar sidebar : label : IndexTitle group : label : GroupTitle ---

src/content/docs/foo/bar/baz.mdx --- title : Baz sidebar : label : PageTitle ---

The sidebar structure will look like:

Directory GroupTitle IndexTitle PageTitle



If we remove the sidebar property from both, it will now look like this:

Directory Bar Overview Baz



Ordering

Both links and groups use the sidebar.order frontmatter property to configure their ordering, where groups are ordered based on the index page’s order.

If sidebar.order is not specified, it will fallback to alphabetical ordering.

For example, given the following pages:

src/content/docs/foo/alpha/index.mdx --- title : Alpha sidebar : order : 3 ---

src/content/docs/foo/beta/index.mdx --- title : Beta sidebar : order : 2 ---

The sidebar structure will look like:

Directory Beta …

Directory Alpha …



If we remove the sidebar property from both, it will now look like this:

Directory Alpha …

Directory Beta …



Hiding pages

There are three properties that can be used for hiding pages from the sidebar.

Hiding individual pages

hidden

This property should only be used when the page is not an index page for a group.

--- title : Placeholder sidebar : hidden : true ---

Since index pages are relied on to configure the label and sort order of groups, we have a special property that still makes the page available to our sidebar component and allows us to remove it after labelling and ordering groups.

--- title : Placeholder sidebar : group : hideIndex : true ---

Hiding child pages of a group