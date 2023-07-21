Developer documentation content strategy
Content strategy means using the right tool for the job. Cloudflare’s documentation will provide the most effective content types that serve a customer-focused purpose. Adoption of this content strategy will be impacted by product releases, resourcing, and company goals.
The purpose of Cloudflare’s developer documentation content strategy is to:
- Create and document standard templates to streamline content creation
- Document specific content types to help identify customers specific needs
- Enable life cycle management in an effort to maintain and optimize a smaller set of pages
- Suggest easier navigation paths
Strategically speaking, the mission and guiding principles translate into the following initiatives:
- Improve the entire ecosystem of customer-facing product content, placing major emphasis on consistency, quality, accuracy, and timeliness
- Create a cohesive and compelling story around our products and their functionality
- Develop content that increases product adoption, deflects support, and makes customers successful
- Partner with various internal departments and stakeholders in creating and sustaining a rich, consistent content experience across all Cloudflare products
- Devise new and better ways to give users the information they need, when and where they need it
Purpose statements
For each purpose statement, the documentation team will define the approach to solve the content problem for a product.
This approach includes:
Information architecture
- Where content should live on the site
- Linking strategy
Content
- What content is included and what is optional
- How the content is written
Content requirements
Content requirements help the contributor ensure they have answered the user question and have not lost the purpose of the content after moving to execution.