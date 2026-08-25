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Getting started

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

This guide instructs you through:

  • Creating your first database using D1, Cloudflare's native serverless SQL database.
  • Creating a schema and querying your database via the command-line.
  • Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your D1 database using bindings, and querying your D1 database programmatically.

You can perform these tasks through the CLI or through the Cloudflare dashboard.

Quick start

If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.

Deploy to Cloudflare

This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.

You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Worker

Create a new Worker as the means to query your database.

  1. Create a new project named d1-tutorial by running:

    npm create cloudflare@latest -- d1-tutorial

    For setup, select the following options:

    • For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example.
    • For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only.
    • For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript.
    • For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes.
    • For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

    This creates a new d1-tutorial directory as illustrated below.

    • d1-tutorial
      • node_modules/
      • test/
      • src
        • index.ts
      • package-lock.json
      • package.json
      • testconfig.json
      • vitest.config.mts
      • worker-configuration.d.ts
      • wrangler.jsonc

    Your new d1-tutorial directory includes:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗
  2. Select Create application.
  3. Select Start with Hello World! > Get started.
  4. Name your Worker. For this tutorial, name your Worker d1-tutorial.
  5. Select Deploy.

2. Create a database

A D1 database is conceptually similar to many other SQL databases: a database may contain one or more tables, the ability to query those tables, and optional indexes. D1 uses the familiar SQL query language (as used by SQLite).

To create your first D1 database:

  1. Change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:

    cd d1-tutorial

  2. Run the following wrangler@latest d1 command and give your database a name. In this tutorial, the database is named prod-d1-tutorial:

    npx wrangler@latest d1 create prod-d1-tutorial
    ✅ Successfully created DB 'prod-d1-tutorial' in region WEUR
Created your new D1 database.

{
	"d1_databases": [
		{
			"binding": "prod_d1_tutorial",
			"database_name": "prod-d1-tutorial",
			"database_id": "<unique-ID-for-your-database>"
		}
	]
}

  3. When prompted: Would you like Wrangler to add it on your behalf?, select Yes. This will automatically add the binding to your Wrangler configuration file.

This creates a new D1 database and outputs the binding configuration needed in the next step.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page.

    Go to D1 SQL database ↗

  2. Select Create Database.

  3. Name your database. For this tutorial, name your D1 database prod-d1-tutorial.

  4. (Optional) Provide a location hint. Location hint is an optional parameter you can provide to indicate your desired geographical location for your database. Refer to Provide a location hint for more information.

  5. Select Create.

3. Bind your Worker to your D1 database

You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your D1 database. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like D1, on the Cloudflare developer platform.

To bind your D1 database to your Worker:

You can automatically add the binding to your Wrangler configuration file when you run the wrangler d1 create command (step 3 of 2. Create a database).

But if you wish to add the binding manually, follow the steps below:

  1. Copy the lines obtained from step 2 of 2. Create a database from your terminal.

  2. Add them to the end of your Wrangler file.

    {
  "d1_databases": [
    {
      "binding": "prod_d1_tutorial", // available in your Worker on env.DB
      "database_name": "prod-d1-tutorial",
      "database_id": "<unique-ID-for-your-database>"
    }
  ]
}
    [[d1_databases]]
binding = "prod_d1_tutorial"
database_name = "prod-d1-tutorial"
database_id = "<unique-ID-for-your-database>"

    Specifically:

    • The value (string) you set for binding is the binding name, and is used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding prod_d1_tutorial.
    • The binding name must be a valid JavaScript variable name. For example, binding = "MY_DB" or binding = "productionDB" would both be valid names for the binding.
    • Your binding is available in your Worker at env.<BINDING_NAME> and the D1 Workers Binding API is exposed on this binding.

You can also bind your D1 database to a Pages Function. For more information, refer to Functions Bindings for D1.

You create bindings by adding them to the Worker you have created.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗
  2. Select the d1-tutorial Worker you created in step 1.
  3. Go to the Bindings tab.
  4. Select Add binding.
  5. Select D1 database > Add binding.
  6. Name your binding in Variable name, then select the prod-d1-tutorial D1 database you created in step 2 from the dropdown menu. For this tutorial, name your binding prod_d1_tutorial.
  7. Select Add binding.

4. Run a query against your D1 database

Populate your D1 database

After correctly preparing your Wrangler configuration file, set up your database. Create a schema.sql file using the SQL syntax below to initialize your database.

  1. Copy the following code and save it as a schema.sql file in the d1-tutorial Worker directory you created in step 1:

    DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Customers;
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Customers (CustomerId INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, CompanyName TEXT, ContactName TEXT);
INSERT INTO Customers (CustomerID, CompanyName, ContactName) VALUES (1, 'Alfreds Futterkiste', 'Maria Anders'), (4, 'Around the Horn', 'Thomas Hardy'), (11, 'Bs Beverages', 'Victoria Ashworth'), (13, 'Bs Beverages', 'Random Name');

  2. Initialize your database to run and test locally first. Bootstrap your new D1 database by running:

    npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --local --file=./schema.sql
    ⛅️ wrangler 4.13.2
-------------------

🌀 Executing on local database prod-d1-tutorial (<DATABASE_ID>) from .wrangler/state/v3/d1:
🌀 To execute on your remote database, add a --remote flag to your wrangler command.
🚣 3 commands executed successfully.

  3. Validate that your data is in the database by running:

    npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --local --command="SELECT * FROM Customers"
     🌀 Executing on local database jun-d1-db-gs-2025 (cf91ec5c-fa77-4d49-ad8e-e22921b996b2) from .wrangler/state/v3/d1:
 🌀 To execute on your remote database, add a --remote flag to your wrangler command.
 🚣 1 command executed successfully.
 ┌────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────────────────┐
 │ CustomerId │ CompanyName         │ ContactName       │
 ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
 │ 1          │ Alfreds Futterkiste │ Maria Anders      │
 ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
 │ 4          │ Around the Horn     │ Thomas Hardy      │
 ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
 │ 11         │ Bs Beverages        │ Victoria Ashworth │
 ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
 │ 13         │ Bs Beverages        │ Random Name       │
 └────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┘

Use the Dashboard to create a table and populate it with data.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page.

    Go to D1 SQL database ↗

  2. Select the prod-d1-tutorial database you created in step 2.

  3. Select Console.

  4. Paste the following SQL snippet.

    DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Customers;
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Customers (CustomerId INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, CompanyName TEXT, ContactName TEXT);
INSERT INTO Customers (CustomerID, CompanyName, ContactName) VALUES (1, 'Alfreds Futterkiste', 'Maria Anders'), (4, 'Around the Horn', 'Thomas Hardy'), (11, 'Bs Beverages', 'Victoria Ashworth'), (13, 'Bs Beverages', 'Random Name');

  5. Select Execute. This creates a table called Customers in your prod-d1-tutorial database.

  6. Select Tables, then select the Customers table to view the contents of the table.

Write queries within your Worker

After you have set up your database, run an SQL query from within your Worker.

  1. Navigate to your d1-tutorial Worker and open the index.ts file. The index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with D1.

  2. Clear the content of index.ts.

  3. Paste the following code snippet into your index.ts file:

    index.jsjs
    export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);

		if (pathname === "/api/beverages") {
			// If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here
			const { results } = await env.prod_d1_tutorial
				.prepare("SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?")
				.bind("Bs Beverages")
				.run();
			return Response.json(results);
		}

		return new Response(
			"Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages",
		);
	},
};
    index.tsts
    export interface Env {
	// If you set another name in the Wrangler config file for the value for 'binding',
	// replace "DB" with the variable name you defined.
	prod_d1_tutorial: D1Database;
}

export default {
	async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
		const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);

		if (pathname === "/api/beverages") {
			// If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here
			const { results } = await env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepare(
				"SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?",
			)
				.bind("Bs Beverages")
				.run();
			return Response.json(results);
		}

		return new Response(
			"Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages",
		);
	},
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
    entry.pypython
    from workers import Response, WorkerEntrypoint
from urllib.parse import urlparse

class Default(WorkerEntrypoint):
    async def fetch(self, request):
        pathname = urlparse(request.url).path
        if pathname == "/api/beverages":
            query = (
                await self.env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepare(
                    "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?",
                )
                .bind("Bs Beverages")
                .run()
            )
            return Response.json(query.results)
        return Response(
            "Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages"
        )

    In the code above, you:

    1. Define a binding to your D1 database in your code. This binding matches the binding value you set in the Wrangler configuration file under d1_databases.
    2. Query your database using env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepare to issue a prepared query with a placeholder (the ? in the query).
    3. Call bind() to safely and securely bind a value to that placeholder. In a real application, you would allow a user to pass the CompanyName they want to list results for. Using bind() prevents users from executing arbitrary SQL (known as "SQL injection") against your application and deleting or otherwise modifying your database.
    4. Execute the query by calling run() to return all rows (or none, if the query returns none).
    5. Return your query results, if any, in JSON format with Response.json(results).

After configuring your Worker, you can test your project locally before you deploy globally.

You can query your D1 database using your Worker.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.

    Go to Workers & Pages ↗

  2. Select the d1-tutorial Worker you created.

  3. Select the Edit code icon (</>).

  4. Clear the contents of the worker.js file, then paste the following code:

    export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);

		if (pathname === "/api/beverages") {
			// If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here
			const { results } = await env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepare(
				"SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?"
			)
				.bind("Bs Beverages")
				.run();
			return new Response(JSON.stringify(results), {
				headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }
			});
		}

		return new Response(
			"Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages"
		);
	},
};

  5. Select Save.

5. Deploy your application

Deploy your application on Cloudflare's global network.

To deploy your Worker to production using Wrangler, you must first repeat the database configuration steps after replacing the --local flag with the --remote flag to give your Worker data to read. This creates the database tables and imports the data into the production version of your database.

  1. Create tables and add entries to your remote database with the schema.sql file you created in step 4. Enter y to confirm your decision.

    npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --remote --file=./schema.sql
    🌀 Executing on remote database prod-d1-tutorial (<DATABASE_ID>):
🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command.
Note: if the execution fails to complete, your DB will return to its original state and you can safely retry.
├ 🌀 Uploading <DATABASE_ID>.a7f10c4651cc3a26.sql
│ 🌀 Uploading complete.

🌀 Starting import...
🌀 Processed 3 queries.
🚣 Executed 3 queries in 0.00 seconds (5 rows read, 6 rows written)
Database is currently at bookmark 00000000-0000000a-00004f6d-b85c16a3dbcf077cb8f258b4d4eb965e.
┌────────────────────────┬───────────┬──────────────┬────────────────────┐
│ Total queries executed │ Rows read │ Rows written │ Database size (MB) │
├────────────────────────┼───────────┼──────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ 3                      │ 5         │ 6            │ 0.02               │
└────────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┘

  2. Validate the data is in production by running:

    npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --remote --command="SELECT * FROM Customers"
    
⛅️ wrangler 4.33.1
───────────────────
🌀 Executing on remote database jun-d1-db-gs-2025 (cf91ec5c-fa77-4d49-ad8e-e22921b996b2):
🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command.
🚣 Executed 1 command in 0.1797ms
┌────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────────────────┐
│ CustomerId │ CompanyName         │ ContactName       │
├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
│ 1          │ Alfreds Futterkiste │ Maria Anders      │
├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
│ 4          │ Around the Horn     │ Thomas Hardy      │
├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
│ 11         │ Bs Beverages        │ Victoria Ashworth │
├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤
│ 13         │ Bs Beverages        │ Random Name       │
└────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┘

  3. Deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. Run:

    npx wrangler deploy
    ⛅️ wrangler 4.33.1
────────────────────
Total Upload: 0.52 KiB / gzip: 0.33 KiB
Your Worker has access to the following bindings:
Binding                                        Resource
env.prod_d1_tutorial (prod-d1-tutorial)        D1 Database

Uploaded prod-d1-tutorial (4.17 sec)
Deployed prod-d1-tutorial triggers (3.49 sec)
https://prod-d1-tutorial.pcx-team.workers.dev
Current Version ID: 42c82f1c-ff2b-4dce-9ea2-265adcccd0d5

    You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database.

    For example, if the URL of your new Worker is d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev, accessing https://d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/api/beverages sends a request to your Worker that queries your live database directly.

  4. Test your database is running successfully. Add /api/beverages to the provided Wrangler URL. For example, https://d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/api/beverages.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗
  2. Select your d1-tutorial Worker.
  3. Select Deployments.
  4. From the Version History table, select Deploy version.
  5. From the Deploy version page, select Deploy.

This deploys the latest version of the Worker code to production.

6. (Optional) Develop locally with Wrangler

If you are using D1 with Wrangler, you can test your database locally. While in your project directory:

  1. Run wrangler dev:

    npx wrangler dev

    When you run wrangler dev, Wrangler provides a URL (most likely localhost:8787) to review your Worker.

  2. Go to the URL.

    The page displays Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages.

  3. Test your database is running successfully. Add /api/beverages to the provided Wrangler URL. For example, localhost:8787/api/beverages.

If successful, the browser displays your data.

7. (Optional) Delete your database

To delete your database:

Run:

npx wrangler d1 delete prod-d1-tutorial

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page.

    Go to D1 SQL database ↗

  2. Select your prod-d1-tutorial D1 database.

  3. Select Settings.

  4. Select Delete.

  5. Type the name of the database (prod-d1-tutorial) to confirm the deletion.

If you want to delete your Worker:

Run:

npx wrangler delete d1-tutorial

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.

    Go to Workers & Pages ↗

  2. Select your d1-tutorial Worker.

  3. Select Settings.

  4. Scroll to the bottom of the page, then select Delete.

  5. Type the name of the Worker (d1-tutorial) to confirm the deletion.

Summary

In this tutorial, you have:

  • Created a D1 database
  • Created a Worker to access that database
  • Deployed your project globally

Next steps

If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord.

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