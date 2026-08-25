Getting started

Overview Quick start Prerequisites 1. Create a Worker 2. Create a database 3. Bind your Worker to your D1 database 4. Run a query against your D1 database Populate your D1 database Write queries within your Worker 5. Deploy your application 6. (Optional) Develop locally with Wrangler 7. (Optional) Delete your database Summary Next steps

This guide instructs you through:

Creating your first database using D1, Cloudflare's native serverless SQL database.

Creating a schema and querying your database via the command-line.

Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your D1 database using bindings, and querying your D1 database programmatically.

You can perform these tasks through the CLI or through the Cloudflare dashboard.

Note If you already have an existing Worker and an existing D1 database, follow this tutorial from 3. Bind your Worker to your D1 database.

Quick start

If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.

This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.

You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Worker

Create a new Worker as the means to query your database.

Create a new project named d1-tutorial by running: npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- d1-tutorial yarn create cloudflare d1-tutorial pnpm create cloudflare@latest d1-tutorial For setup, select the following options: For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying). This creates a new d1-tutorial directory as illustrated below. d1-tutorial node_modules/ test/ src index.ts package-lock.json package.json testconfig.json vitest.config.mts worker-configuration.d.ts wrangler.jsonc

Your new d1-tutorial directory includes: A "Hello World" Worker in index.ts .

Worker in . A Wrangler configuration file. This file is how your d1-tutorial Worker accesses your D1 database. Note If you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, or initializing projects in a Continuous Integration (CI) environment, initialize a new project non-interactively by setting CI=true as an environmental variable when running create cloudflare@latest . For example: CI=true npm create cloudflare@latest d1-tutorial --type=simple --git --ts --deploy=false creates a basic "Hello World" project ready to build on. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select Create application. Select Start with Hello World! > Get started. Name your Worker. For this tutorial, name your Worker d1-tutorial . Select Deploy.

2. Create a database

A D1 database is conceptually similar to many other SQL databases: a database may contain one or more tables, the ability to query those tables, and optional indexes. D1 uses the familiar SQL query language ↗ (as used by SQLite).

To create your first D1 database:

Change into the directory you just created for your Workers project: cd d1-tutorial Run the following wrangler@latest d1 command and give your database a name. In this tutorial, the database is named prod-d1-tutorial : Note The Wrangler command-line interface is Cloudflare's tool for managing and deploying Workers applications and D1 databases in your terminal. It was installed when you used npm create cloudflare@latest to initialize your new project. While Wrangler gets installed locally to your project, you can use it outside the project by using the command npx wrangler . npx wrangler@latest d1 create prod-d1-tutorial ✅ Successfully created DB 'prod-d1-tutorial' in region WEUR Created your new D1 database. { "d1_databases": [ { "binding": "prod_d1_tutorial", "database_name": "prod-d1-tutorial", "database_id": "<unique-ID-for-your-database>" } ] } When prompted: Would you like Wrangler to add it on your behalf? , select Yes . This will automatically add the binding to your Wrangler configuration file. This creates a new D1 database and outputs the binding configuration needed in the next step. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page. Go to D1 SQL database ↗ Select Create Database. Name your database. For this tutorial, name your D1 database prod-d1-tutorial . (Optional) Provide a location hint. Location hint is an optional parameter you can provide to indicate your desired geographical location for your database. Refer to Provide a location hint for more information. Select Create.

Note For reference, a good database name: Uses a combination of ASCII characters, shorter than 32 characters, and uses dashes (-) instead of spaces.

Is descriptive of the use-case and environment. For example, "staging-db-web" or "production-db-backend".

Only describes the database, and is not directly referenced in code.

3. Bind your Worker to your D1 database

You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your D1 database. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like D1, on the Cloudflare developer platform.

To bind your D1 database to your Worker:

4. Run a query against your D1 database

Populate your D1 database

After correctly preparing your Wrangler configuration file, set up your database. Create a schema.sql file using the SQL syntax below to initialize your database. Copy the following code and save it as a schema.sql file in the d1-tutorial Worker directory you created in step 1: DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Customers; CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Customers (CustomerId INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , CompanyName TEXT , ContactName TEXT ); INSERT INTO Customers (CustomerID, CompanyName, ContactName) VALUES ( 1 , 'Alfreds Futterkiste' , 'Maria Anders' ), ( 4 , 'Around the Horn' , 'Thomas Hardy' ), ( 11 , 'Bs Beverages' , 'Victoria Ashworth' ), ( 13 , 'Bs Beverages' , 'Random Name' ); Initialize your database to run and test locally first. Bootstrap your new D1 database by running: npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --local --file=./schema.sql ⛅️ wrangler 4.13.2 ------------------- 🌀 Executing on local database prod-d1-tutorial (<DATABASE_ID>) from .wrangler/state/v3/d1: 🌀 To execute on your remote database, add a --remote flag to your wrangler command. 🚣 3 commands executed successfully. Note The command npx wrangler d1 execute initializes your database locally, not on the remote database. Validate that your data is in the database by running: npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --local --command= "SELECT * FROM Customers" 🌀 Executing on local database jun-d1-db-gs-2025 (cf91ec5c-fa77-4d49-ad8e-e22921b996b2) from .wrangler/state/v3/d1: 🌀 To execute on your remote database, add a --remote flag to your wrangler command. 🚣 1 command executed successfully. ┌────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ CustomerId │ CompanyName │ ContactName │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 1 │ Alfreds Futterkiste │ Maria Anders │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 4 │ Around the Horn │ Thomas Hardy │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 11 │ Bs Beverages │ Victoria Ashworth │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 13 │ Bs Beverages │ Random Name │ └────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┘ Use the Dashboard to create a table and populate it with data. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page. Go to D1 SQL database ↗ Select the prod-d1-tutorial database you created in step 2. Select Console. Paste the following SQL snippet. DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Customers; CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Customers (CustomerId INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , CompanyName TEXT , ContactName TEXT ); INSERT INTO Customers (CustomerID, CompanyName, ContactName) VALUES ( 1 , 'Alfreds Futterkiste' , 'Maria Anders' ), ( 4 , 'Around the Horn' , 'Thomas Hardy' ), ( 11 , 'Bs Beverages' , 'Victoria Ashworth' ), ( 13 , 'Bs Beverages' , 'Random Name' ); Select Execute. This creates a table called Customers in your prod-d1-tutorial database. Select Tables, then select the Customers table to view the contents of the table.

Write queries within your Worker

After you have set up your database, run an SQL query from within your Worker.

Navigate to your d1-tutorial Worker and open the index.ts file. The index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with D1. Clear the content of index.ts . Paste the following code snippet into your index.ts file: index.js js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const { pathname } = new URL (request.url); if (pathname === "/api/beverages" ) { // If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here const { results } = await env.prod_d1_tutorial . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( "Bs Beverages" ) . run (); return Response. json (results); } return new Response ( "Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages" , ); }, }; index.ts ts export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler config file for the value for 'binding', // replace "DB" with the variable name you defined. prod_d1_tutorial : D1Database ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const { pathname } = new URL (request.url); if (pathname === "/api/beverages" ) { // If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here const { results } = await env.prod_d1_tutorial. prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" , ) . bind ( "Bs Beverages" ) . run (); return Response. json (results); } return new Response ( "Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages" , ); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; entry.py python from workers import Response, WorkerEntrypoint from urllib.parse import urlparse class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch (self, request): pathname = urlparse(request.url).path if pathname == "/api/beverages" : query = ( await self .env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepare( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" , ) .bind( "Bs Beverages" ) .run() ) return Response.json(query.results) return Response( "Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages" ) In the code above, you: Define a binding to your D1 database in your code. This binding matches the binding value you set in the Wrangler configuration file under d1_databases . Query your database using env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepare to issue a prepared query with a placeholder (the ? in the query). Call bind() to safely and securely bind a value to that placeholder. In a real application, you would allow a user to pass the CompanyName they want to list results for. Using bind() prevents users from executing arbitrary SQL (known as "SQL injection") against your application and deleting or otherwise modifying your database. Execute the query by calling run() to return all rows (or none, if the query returns none). Return your query results, if any, in JSON format with Response.json(results) . After configuring your Worker, you can test your project locally before you deploy globally. You can query your D1 database using your Worker. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select the d1-tutorial Worker you created. Select the Edit code icon (</>). Clear the contents of the worker.js file, then paste the following code: export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const { pathname } = new URL (request.url); if (pathname === "/api/beverages" ) { // If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here const { results } = await env.prod_d1_tutorial. prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( "Bs Beverages" ) . run (); return new Response ( JSON . stringify (results), { headers: { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } }); } return new Response ( "Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages" ); }, }; Select Save.

5. Deploy your application

Deploy your application on Cloudflare's global network.

To deploy your Worker to production using Wrangler, you must first repeat the database configuration steps after replacing the --local flag with the --remote flag to give your Worker data to read. This creates the database tables and imports the data into the production version of your database. Create tables and add entries to your remote database with the schema.sql file you created in step 4. Enter y to confirm your decision. npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --remote --file=./schema.sql 🌀 Executing on remote database prod-d1-tutorial (<DATABASE_ID>): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. Note: if the execution fails to complete, your DB will return to its original state and you can safely retry. ├ 🌀 Uploading <DATABASE_ID>.a7f10c4651cc3a26.sql │ 🌀 Uploading complete. │ 🌀 Starting import... 🌀 Processed 3 queries. 🚣 Executed 3 queries in 0.00 seconds (5 rows read, 6 rows written) Database is currently at bookmark 00000000-0000000a-00004f6d-b85c16a3dbcf077cb8f258b4d4eb965e. ┌────────────────────────┬───────────┬──────────────┬────────────────────┐ │ Total queries executed │ Rows read │ Rows written │ Database size (MB) │ ├────────────────────────┼───────────┼──────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ 3 │ 5 │ 6 │ 0.02 │ └────────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┘ Validate the data is in production by running: npx wrangler d1 execute prod-d1-tutorial --remote --command= "SELECT * FROM Customers" ⛅️ wrangler 4.33.1 ─────────────────── 🌀 Executing on remote database jun-d1-db-gs-2025 (cf91ec5c-fa77-4d49-ad8e-e22921b996b2): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 command in 0.1797ms ┌────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ CustomerId │ CompanyName │ ContactName │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 1 │ Alfreds Futterkiste │ Maria Anders │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 4 │ Around the Horn │ Thomas Hardy │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 11 │ Bs Beverages │ Victoria Ashworth │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 13 │ Bs Beverages │ Random Name │ └────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┘ Deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. Run: npx wrangler deploy ⛅️ wrangler 4.33.1 ──────────────────── Total Upload: 0.52 KiB / gzip: 0.33 KiB Your Worker has access to the following bindings: Binding Resource env.prod_d1_tutorial (prod-d1-tutorial) D1 Database Uploaded prod-d1-tutorial (4.17 sec) Deployed prod-d1-tutorial triggers (3.49 sec) https://prod-d1-tutorial.pcx-team.workers.dev Current Version ID: 42c82f1c-ff2b-4dce-9ea2-265adcccd0d5 You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database. For example, if the URL of your new Worker is d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev , accessing https://d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/api/beverages sends a request to your Worker that queries your live database directly. Test your database is running successfully. Add /api/beverages to the provided Wrangler URL. For example, https://d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/api/beverages . In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select your d1-tutorial Worker. Select Deployments. From the Version History table, select Deploy version. From the Deploy version page, select Deploy. This deploys the latest version of the Worker code to production.

6. (Optional) Develop locally with Wrangler

If you are using D1 with Wrangler, you can test your database locally. While in your project directory:

Run wrangler dev : npx wrangler dev When you run wrangler dev , Wrangler provides a URL (most likely localhost:8787 ) to review your Worker. Go to the URL. The page displays Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages . Test your database is running successfully. Add /api/beverages to the provided Wrangler URL. For example, localhost:8787/api/beverages .

If successful, the browser displays your data.

Note You can only develop locally if you are using Wrangler. You cannot develop locally through the Cloudflare dashboard.

7. (Optional) Delete your database

To delete your database:

Run: npx wrangler d1 delete prod-d1-tutorial In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page. Go to D1 SQL database ↗ Select your prod-d1-tutorial D1 database. Select Settings. Select Delete. Type the name of the database ( prod-d1-tutorial ) to confirm the deletion.

Caution Note that deleting your D1 database will stop your application from functioning as before.

If you want to delete your Worker:

Run: npx wrangler delete d1-tutorial In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select your d1-tutorial Worker. Select Settings. Scroll to the bottom of the page, then select Delete. Type the name of the Worker ( d1-tutorial ) to confirm the deletion.

Summary

In this tutorial, you have:

Created a D1 database

Created a Worker to access that database

Deployed your project globally

Next steps

If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗.