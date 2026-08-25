This guide instructs you through:
- Creating your first database using D1, Cloudflare's native serverless SQL database.
- Creating a schema and querying your database via the command-line.
- Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your D1 database using bindings, and querying your D1 database programmatically.
You can perform these tasks through the CLI or through the Cloudflare dashboard.
If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.
This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.
You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
Create a new Worker as the means to query your database.
-
Create a new project named
d1-tutorialby running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- d1-tutorial
yarn create cloudflare d1-tutorial
pnpm create cloudflare@latest d1-tutorial
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
This creates a new
d1-tutorialdirectory as illustrated below.
- d1-tutorial
- node_modules/
- test/
- src
- index.ts
- package-lock.json
- package.json
- testconfig.json
- vitest.config.mts
- worker-configuration.d.ts
- wrangler.jsonc
Your new
d1-tutorialdirectory includes:
- A
"Hello World"Worker in
index.ts.
- A Wrangler configuration file. This file is how your
d1-tutorialWorker accesses your D1 database.
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗
- Select Create application.
- Select Start with Hello World! > Get started.
- Name your Worker. For this tutorial, name your Worker
d1-tutorial.
- Select Deploy.
A D1 database is conceptually similar to many other SQL databases: a database may contain one or more tables, the ability to query those tables, and optional indexes. D1 uses the familiar SQL query language ↗ (as used by SQLite).
To create your first D1 database:
-
Change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:
-
Run the following
wrangler@latest d1command and give your database a name. In this tutorial, the database is named
prod-d1-tutorial:
-
When prompted:
Would you like Wrangler to add it on your behalf?, select
Yes. This will automatically add the binding to your Wrangler configuration file.
This creates a new D1 database and outputs the binding configuration needed in the next step.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page.Go to D1 SQL database ↗
-
Select Create Database.
-
Name your database. For this tutorial, name your D1 database
prod-d1-tutorial.
-
(Optional) Provide a location hint. Location hint is an optional parameter you can provide to indicate your desired geographical location for your database. Refer to Provide a location hint for more information.
-
Select Create.
You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your D1 database. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like D1, on the Cloudflare developer platform.
To bind your D1 database to your Worker:
You can automatically add the binding to your Wrangler configuration file when you run the
wrangler d1 create command (step 3 of 2. Create a database).
But if you wish to add the binding manually, follow the steps below:
-
Copy the lines obtained from step 2 of 2. Create a database from your terminal.
-
Add them to the end of your Wrangler file.
Specifically:
- The value (string) you set for
bindingis the binding name, and is used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding
prod_d1_tutorial.
- The binding name must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_DB"or
binding = "productionDB"would both be valid names for the binding.
- Your binding is available in your Worker at
env.<BINDING_NAME>and the D1 Workers Binding API is exposed on this binding.
- The value (string) you set for
You can also bind your D1 database to a Pages Function. For more information, refer to Functions Bindings for D1.
You create bindings by adding them to the Worker you have created.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗
- Select the
d1-tutorialWorker you created in step 1.
- Go to the Bindings tab.
- Select Add binding.
- Select D1 database > Add binding.
- Name your binding in Variable name, then select the
prod-d1-tutorialD1 database you created in step 2 from the dropdown menu. For this tutorial, name your binding
prod_d1_tutorial.
- Select Add binding.
After correctly preparing your Wrangler configuration file, set up your database. Create a
schema.sql file using the SQL syntax below to initialize your database.
-
Copy the following code and save it as a
schema.sqlfile in the
d1-tutorialWorker directory you created in step 1:
-
Initialize your database to run and test locally first. Bootstrap your new D1 database by running:
-
Validate that your data is in the database by running:
Use the Dashboard to create a table and populate it with data.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page.Go to D1 SQL database ↗
-
Select the
prod-d1-tutorialdatabase you created in step 2.
-
Select Console.
-
Paste the following SQL snippet.
-
Select Execute. This creates a table called
Customersin your
prod-d1-tutorialdatabase.
-
Select Tables, then select the
Customerstable to view the contents of the table.
After you have set up your database, run an SQL query from within your Worker.
-
Navigate to your
d1-tutorialWorker and open the
index.tsfile. The
index.tsfile is where you configure your Worker's interactions with D1.
-
Clear the content of
index.ts.
-
Paste the following code snippet into your
index.tsfile:
In the code above, you:
- Define a binding to your D1 database in your code. This binding matches the
bindingvalue you set in the Wrangler configuration file under
d1_databases.
- Query your database using
env.prod_d1_tutorial.prepareto issue a prepared query with a placeholder (the
?in the query).
- Call
bind()to safely and securely bind a value to that placeholder. In a real application, you would allow a user to pass the
CompanyNamethey want to list results for. Using
bind()prevents users from executing arbitrary SQL (known as "SQL injection") against your application and deleting or otherwise modifying your database.
- Execute the query by calling
run()to return all rows (or none, if the query returns none).
- Return your query results, if any, in JSON format with
Response.json(results).
- Define a binding to your D1 database in your code. This binding matches the
After configuring your Worker, you can test your project locally before you deploy globally.
You can query your D1 database using your Worker.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select the
d1-tutorialWorker you created.
-
Select the Edit code icon (</>).
-
Clear the contents of the
worker.jsfile, then paste the following code:
-
Select Save.
Deploy your application on Cloudflare's global network.
To deploy your Worker to production using Wrangler, you must first repeat the database configuration steps after replacing the
--local flag with the
--remote flag to give your Worker data to read. This creates the database tables and imports the data into the production version of your database.
-
Create tables and add entries to your remote database with the
schema.sqlfile you created in step 4. Enter
yto confirm your decision.
-
Validate the data is in production by running:
-
Deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. Run:
You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database.
For example, if the URL of your new Worker is
d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev, accessing
https://d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/api/beveragessends a request to your Worker that queries your live database directly.
-
Test your database is running successfully. Add
/api/beveragesto the provided Wrangler URL. For example,
https://d1-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/api/beverages.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗
- Select your
d1-tutorialWorker.
- Select Deployments.
- From the Version History table, select Deploy version.
- From the Deploy version page, select Deploy.
This deploys the latest version of the Worker code to production.
If you are using D1 with Wrangler, you can test your database locally. While in your project directory:
-
Run
wrangler dev:
When you run
wrangler dev, Wrangler provides a URL (most likely
localhost:8787) to review your Worker.
-
Go to the URL.
The page displays
Call /api/beverages to see everyone who works at Bs Beverages.
-
Test your database is running successfully. Add
/api/beveragesto the provided Wrangler URL. For example,
localhost:8787/api/beverages.
If successful, the browser displays your data.
To delete your database:
Run:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the D1 SQL database page.Go to D1 SQL database ↗
-
Select your
prod-d1-tutorialD1 database.
-
Select Settings.
-
Select Delete.
-
Type the name of the database (
prod-d1-tutorial) to confirm the deletion.
If you want to delete your Worker:
Run:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select your
d1-tutorialWorker.
-
Select Settings.
-
Scroll to the bottom of the page, then select Delete.
-
Type the name of the Worker (
d1-tutorial) to confirm the deletion.
In this tutorial, you have:
- Created a D1 database
- Created a Worker to access that database
- Deployed your project globally
If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗.
- See supported Wrangler commands for D1.
- Learn how to use D1 Worker Binding APIs within your Worker, and test them from the API playground.
- Explore community projects built on D1.